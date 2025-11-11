What Is The Largest TV Size That You Can Buy In 2025?
If you thought that the 98-inch Samsung QLED you saw at Best Buy the other day is the biggest TV you can buy in 2025, you would be incorrect. This is because the largest LED and OLED screens are typically kept off the sales floor, reserved for special order clients, corporate buyers, and boutique installations. To that end, there are a handful of TVs that measure far beyond the height and width of the average consumer set, and the biggest set you'll be able to get your hands on in 2025 is the LG DVLED 589-inch dual4K UltraHD Ultra Stretch LED wall.
As you can guess, you won't just find this unique product hanging out on the homepage of LG's site. This is a special-order TV that technically isn't a TV at all — it's an assemblage of LED panels that are tiled together to create one massive image. The result is truly mesmerizing, but so is its $771,000 price point. Samsung makes another specialty TV that exceeds 100 inches, with pricing that's also a bit less aggressive.
Samsung's The Wall: A 146-Inch Micro LED marvel
The second biggest display on the market in 2025 is a Samsung product you likely won't find in stores: Samsung The Wall All-in-One 146-inch 4K. While its $220K price is still a big pill to swallow, it's not nearly as expensive as the LG Ultra Stretch. Similar to LG's boutique picture tech, The Wall is assembled by hanging three or four preset modules on a background plate, and the installation should only take two hours for two people.
The Wall features a built-in control box for all your AV connections, as well as a set of built-in speakers. You'll also be treated to some of Samsung's best picture technology, including AI-optimized upscaling and 20-bit color processing. Whether you're looking to fill every square inch of your living room wall with Samsung LEDs or you're shopping around for a remarkable display to use in an art gallery or museum installation, Samsung's The Wall 146-inch is one of the biggest and best sets for the job.
Big screens without the six-figure price tags
We understand that spending upwards of $200K on a TV is way more than most folks can justify, but where does that leave the rest of the home theater-loving crowd? Fortunately, there are still plenty of smart TVs on the market that are larger than 100 inches and deliver great picture quality. In fact, you can downsize with Samsung and get the 110-inch 2K version of The Wall for $70,000. If you're trying to keep the cost below $50,000, Samsung's 115-inch QN90F 4K QLED for $27,000 is one option. You can also grab the LG 97-inch G5 4K OLED for $25,000; though these are definitely still premium price points, where you're paying for cutting-edge picture tech and more advanced TV features, on top of a specialty size.
Luckily, you'll also be able to find TVs that are around 100 inches from top brands like Samsung and LG that cost less than $5,000. Some excellent budget-friendly sets from brands like Hisense and TCL are also widely available, such as the Hisense 100-inch U6 Mini-LED TV that retails for just $1,899. While you may be trading state-of-the-art picture tech for a better price, you'll still end up with a massive screen that supports key features like 4K resolution, HDR, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity.