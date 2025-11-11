What Is The Largest TV Size That You Can Buy In 2025?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you thought that the 98-inch Samsung QLED you saw at Best Buy the other day is the biggest TV you can buy in 2025, you would be incorrect. This is because the largest LED and OLED screens are typically kept off the sales floor, reserved for special order clients, corporate buyers, and boutique installations. To that end, there are a handful of TVs that measure far beyond the height and width of the average consumer set, and the biggest set you'll be able to get your hands on in 2025 is the LG DVLED 589-inch dual4K UltraHD Ultra Stretch LED wall.

As you can guess, you won't just find this unique product hanging out on the homepage of LG's site. This is a special-order TV that technically isn't a TV at all — it's an assemblage of LED panels that are tiled together to create one massive image. The result is truly mesmerizing, but so is its $771,000 price point. Samsung makes another specialty TV that exceeds 100 inches, with pricing that's also a bit less aggressive.