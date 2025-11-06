PTA Fans Demand An Oscar For One Battle After Another, But Are They Right?

When "One Battle After Another" hit the big screen, it announced itself as the most audacious, expensive, and visually sprawling film of Paul Thomas Anderson's acclaimed career, garnering raucous applause from critics and fans alike. The auteur's first crack at an action-packed blockbuster, PTA's adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel "Vineland" is a paranoia-soaked political epic that projects the legacies of 20th-century revolutionary groups like the Weather Underground and Black Panthers onto a modern political scene, delivering a sharp critique of America's anti-immigration policies clothed in a high-octane conspiracy thriller. The movie lambastes America's police state alongside crowd-pleasing car chases, bank robberies, shootouts, and a shockingly engorged Sean Penn. Striking this balance between social commentary and visual splendor makes "One Battle After Another" an accessible yarn with intellectual depth, speaking to a news cycle littered with ICE raids and national guard deployments despite reportedly being 20 years in the making.

This amalgam of political timeliness, visual spectacle, and ubiquitous praise has OBAA headlining almost every Oscar projection list. Add likely nominations for its superstar cast and breakout star Chase Infiniti, and it's obvious why some believe PTA will win his first Academy Award in March, 2026. But longstanding fans know to take such predictions with a hefty grain of salt. Nominated eleven times across nine films, his role helming classics like "Boogie Nights," "The Master," "There Will Be Blood," and "Phantom Thread" has gone unrewarded by the Academy. But as his most mass-appealing film to date, "One Battle After Another" might be the most readily awardable of Anderson's illustrious career. Many are predicting OBAA will dominate this year's awards, similar to "Anora", 2024's Best Picture winner, a feat that would see the defining cinematic voice of his generation leave the Dolby Theater with a little gold man in hand.