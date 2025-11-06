This New Space Armor Could Save Astronauts From Deadly Space Debris

Currently, the most frequent choices for protecting spacecraft are materials like solid aluminum and the Whipple Shielding employed by some satellites and the International Space Station. While these materials are good enough at stopping the majority of direct impact damage, their metal compositions mean that, when struck, small bits will splinter off and go flying, which leads to more debris orbiting around Earth and potentially transforming into more dangerous projectiles. Researchers have been tinkering with ways to cut down on space debris, such as Japan's experiments in building satellites out of wood, but we still need a better way to protect what's already up there.

Space Armor is made of a composite material rather than metal, which means that when it's struck, it doesn't generate any additional debris. The material is also far lighter than its metal contemporaries while providing the same level of strength and coverage. A square meter of Space Armor Lite tile weighs about 14 kilograms (approximately 30.8 pounds), and can stop a projectile up to 3 millimeters in size flying at up to 7.2 kilometers per second. You'd get roughly the same basic strength and size defense from a sheet of aluminum with a thickness of 1 centimeter, but that aluminum sheet would weigh twice as much at 28.8 kilograms (approximately 63.5 pounds).

Atomic-6 is currently developing an even stronger Space Armor plate, Space Armor Max, with comparable stopping power to Whipple Shielding. The company doesn't know exactly how much it will weigh yet, but odds are good it will be less than the 27.5 kilograms you'd get from a square meter of Whipple Shielding.