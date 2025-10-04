How Many Starlink Satellites Are In Orbit?

Starlink,a division of SpaceX, provides satellite internet around the world. It is ideal for those who live in rural areas as connection speeds are often improved over what local companies offer. It's also useful for travelers who want to take their internet with them on the road. Instead of looking for local cafes or trying to find other public sources of Wi-Fi, they can access Starlink internet from almost anywhere.

Considered a better option than Viasat, from a speed and convenience perspective, Starlink has changed the game when it comes to satellite internet. Amazon's Project Kuiper may be a promising Starlink alternative, but for now it is still in the developmental stage and is not publicly available.

Starlink has been able to achieve its success in part due to how many satellites it has in orbit. As of this writing, over 8,400 Starlink satellites are above Earth, with more planned for the future. However, the exact number fluctuates because not all of the satellites survive the journey into space and sometimes fall out of orbit. Despite Starlink's optimistic plans about the future, there are mixed opinions on whether or not such a large number of satellites is a good thing.