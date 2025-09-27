Is Amazon's Project Kuiper The First Real Starlink Alternative? Here's What We Know

A reliable satellite internet is appealing to people who live in rural communities and have limited access to internet providers. Being able to take advantage of all the open sky around them to connect to satellites is a big plus. A satellite internet that also has portable options to take on the go is even better. Van-lifers and digital nomads can travel with confidence while bringing their own personal internet with them no matter where they are.

One option that has won over a lot of these types of customers is Starlink. Starlink is part of SpaceX and is owned by Elon Musk. It is a major player in satellite internet, with plans for businesses that need internet on a global scale. Its residential plans range from $80 to $120 a month. Roaming monthly plans for travelers are $50 for 50GB, or $165 for unlimited data. The small size of the kit, ease of portability, and multitude of satellites makes it attractive to customers.

For a while, it seemed that only Viasat was a possible Starlink alternative. Now, however, Amazon's Project Kuiper has entered the arena. Project Kuiper is in its early stages of satellite launches and demonstrations. Already, though, major partnerships are being established, and it may just win over Starlink customers.