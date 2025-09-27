Is Amazon's Project Kuiper The First Real Starlink Alternative? Here's What We Know
A reliable satellite internet is appealing to people who live in rural communities and have limited access to internet providers. Being able to take advantage of all the open sky around them to connect to satellites is a big plus. A satellite internet that also has portable options to take on the go is even better. Van-lifers and digital nomads can travel with confidence while bringing their own personal internet with them no matter where they are.
One option that has won over a lot of these types of customers is Starlink. Starlink is part of SpaceX and is owned by Elon Musk. It is a major player in satellite internet, with plans for businesses that need internet on a global scale. Its residential plans range from $80 to $120 a month. Roaming monthly plans for travelers are $50 for 50GB, or $165 for unlimited data. The small size of the kit, ease of portability, and multitude of satellites makes it attractive to customers.
For a while, it seemed that only Viasat was a possible Starlink alternative. Now, however, Amazon's Project Kuiper has entered the arena. Project Kuiper is in its early stages of satellite launches and demonstrations. Already, though, major partnerships are being established, and it may just win over Starlink customers.
What is Amazon's Project Kuiper?
Amazon is creating its own satellite-based broadband network, though an official release date has not been set yet. As of September 16, 2025, Project Kuiper has over one hundred satellites in space. That is very impressive considering they just started launching satellites in April 2025. Amazon happily boasts that this effort is creating jobs and boosting businesses involved, including those that launch the satellites such as Arianespace, United Launch Alliance, and SpaceX itself. Luckily the satellites have not exploded like SpaceX's Starship.
Already Project Kuiper is setting itself up to be big, focused on delivering internet to rural communities, businesses, and more. Airline service JetBlue will use Project Kuiper for its in-flight Wi-Fi with an expected start in 2027. Amazon also has signed an agreement with the U.S. National Science Foundation to facilitate their project goals.
Recent demonstrations for Project Kuiper have shown it to have a 1,280Mbps download speed. While that number is extremely impressive, it is also worth noting that it was achieved using a customer terminal designed for enterprises, or very large businesses. It is not something your average user in a country home will have access to or even need. Still, it is a promising sign that Amazon is ready to deliver something big with Project Kuiper.
Why Project Kuiper represents a threat to Starlink
Starlink, including the transportable Starlink Mini, has a good reputation. So, it might be hard for Amazon to win over customers, but not impossible. Cost will obviously play a huge factor if consumers choose Project Kuiper over Starlink. While Project Kuiper's costs are currently not announced, Starlink's plans can get pricey — although the highest cost plans aren't really that much more expensive than the average internet service. Before paying the monthly costs for Starlink you have to buy the kit itself, with the equipment you need, this usually retails for $350 or more.
However, consumers may go to Project Kuiper simply because they do not like Elon Musk. Musk has proven himself a controversial figure in recent years due to his leadership of X, formerly Twitter, and his political associations with Donald Trump. Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla, especially the new Cybertruck, has been the target of backlash, protests, and vandalism.
A $100 million contract between Starlink and the Canadian province Ontario was canceled because of the imposed U.S. trade tariffs on Canada. It seems Musk's involvement in politics at any level has its drawbacks. Time will tell if Project Kuiper becomes the threat to Starlink it seems ready to be.