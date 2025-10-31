iPad Pro M5 Review: Does Better Performance Matter Now?

The iPad Pro M5 sticks almost entirely to the same design as last year's M4 model. Again, I'm very glad it did. The tablet is thin, well-built, and feels incredible to hold, even one year after this design debuted. There's enough bezel around the display to grip without accidental touches, and the flat sides still make it easy to attach accessories. I'm reviewing the 11-inch model in Silver. Like last year, the front-facing camera is in one of the horizontal edges, while the USB-C port is on the right side when using it in landscape mode and the bottom in portrait mode.

Much of what I like about the modern iPad Pro is how it feels in the hand. Sure, the iPhone Air rightfully gets attention for how thin it is, but did you know that the iPad Pro is basically just as thin? That might not be as much of an engineering feat given the larger footprint means a lot more room for internals. But what it does mean is that just like the iPhone Air, holding the iPad Pro feels a lot like you're holding a pane of glass.

The iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and I still prefer the 11-inch. That's not to say it's objectively better. Many people prefer the 13-inch model, especially those who use the iPad more as a laptop than a tablet. I use it as a mix of those things, and I find the 13-inch model a little uncomfortable to hold, for example, in bed. And yes, there are some extremely minor design differences between the M4 and M5 iPad Pro, but they're almost not worth mentioning. On the back of the iPad Pro, you'll find no text whatsoever — not even the words "iPad Pro." I like the look. It's cleaner, even if the M4 model looked very clean already.