WhatsApp Is Finally Coming To Apple Watch - Here's The First Look

Following the release of the WhatsApp app for Wear OS devices a couple of years ago, Meta is finally working on a version for Apple Watch models. With that, Mark Zuckerberg's company is bringing one of the most awaited apps to Apple's smartwatches.

TestFlight version 25.32.10 of WhatsApp for iOS includes a test build for the company's watches. At this moment, users can send quick replies, react, dictate an answer, and scroll through a few messages. Notifications are still available, but now they're not the only way you can interact with WhatsApp.

José Adorno/BGR

However, this is still a very limited version of the app. Currently, users need to have their iPhone nearby, otherwise they won't be able to see the messages. It's unclear if in the upcoming builds, WhatsApp will offer a more independent way of using the platform. Still, it's an important first step for Apple Watch users who have been waiting for this app for a long time.