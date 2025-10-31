Google Report Reveals How Text Scams Steal Your Data And Money

The report notes that malicious individuals rely on both direct messages (DMs) and group messages (GMs) to find their victims. DMs were 20 times more common in the past year, but GMs now dominate the landscape. Attackers may have shifted to groups as these messages seem less suspicious than DMs from unknown numbers. Also, the group can widen the net for attackers, who pose as legitimate members.

Google's report also noted that attackers are more likely to send their spam messages at specific times. In the U.S., the attacks can start as early as 5 a.m. PT, peaking between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., when many people start their day. Also, scammers tend to focus on the start of the week with their campaigns, with a high volume of texts registered on Monday, when unsuspecting victims are the busiest and least skeptical of unknown numbers.

A scamming "business" also involves complex logistics, as detailed in Google's report. Scammers have specific needs, like access to large lists of phone numbers they can target, which they often purchase from the Dark Web or by scraping legitimate websites. The attackers also operate or hire phone farms, which can include thousands of prepaid SIMs from around the world and special gear to make spam texting and calling as efficient as possible. Some bulk messaging services can deliver over a million messages per day at low cost. The attackers require "phishing-as-a-service" software for creating and hosting fake websites that look like legitimate banks, postal services, and other institutions.

Finally, the source of attacks moves around the world, as scammers choose SIMs from countries where it's easy to procure cards in bulk without encountering obstacles.