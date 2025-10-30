Google Says iPhone More Likely To Get Scam Texts And Calls Than Android

Android phones, and especially Pixel phones, are better at protecting consumers against scams than iPhone users, Google's Android team said in a report released on Thursday to mark the end of Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Google offered stats from its own surveys and research conducted by third-party firms that indicate protection against scam texts and calls is better on Android than on iPhone devices. While protections exist on both platforms, the company noted in a blog post that the scams are increasingly convincing. This year alone, over $400 billion was stolen globally. Only about 4% of victims recovered their money, a detail that further underscores the dangers of engaging with text messages and answering calls from fraudsters.

Google notes that Android "has been on the frontlines in the battle against scammers for years," using AI tools to "anticipate and block" scams before they can reach users. The built-in protections catch over 10 billion suspected scam calls and texts every month, Google reports. Furthermore, the company says the safety checks built into Android's RCS messaging system let it block access to the service for numbers believed to engage in malicious activities. Google says it blocked over 100 million numbers from RCS last month alone, preventing scams before they can unfold.