Alzheimer's is a devastating disease that results in memory loss and cognitive decline. It's caused by brain cells dying and the brain itself shrinking from a buildup of proteins. Millions of seniors in the United States suffer from this disease and there is no cure, just ways to help with symptoms such as this music-based digital drug. However, new research has uncovered a hidden communication network inside the brain that could help explain how Alzheimer's disease spreads.

For decades, experts believed that neurons, the brain's communication cells, only talked to each other through connections called synapses, but there may be another pathway. Scientists have found evidence of microscopic bridges that directly link neurons and allow larger molecules, even damaged proteins, to pass between them.

The research was published in the journal Science in October 2025 by a team composed of researchers from the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and the University of Tokyo Graduate School of Medicine. Their discovery could reshape our understanding of how brain cells interact and how harmful substances might move through the brain in diseases like Alzheimer's.