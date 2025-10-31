Amazon Users Call This 'The Best Thermometer Any Parent Could Ever Wish For'

Customers are overwhelmingly satisfied with this product. On Amazon, the thermometer has a 4.4-star rating out of 5, with over 4,500 reviews. Many noted that this product became their new all-in-one thermometer for their family. Most who left a review found the thermometer to be accurate. One customer even went so far as to say that it is "the very best thermometer that any parent could ever wish for." One of the things customers loved about this item was its ease of use. Customers stated that, although it is a smart thermometer, it still functions like a traditional one. You could simply stick it where needed and receive a reading within the advertised 8 seconds.

Almost all customers left positive notes about the Kinsa QuickCare app. They liked that you could get a quick overview of a family member's temperature and symptom history at any time. They also found the less-vital features, like the elephant bubble video, to be a welcome addition. Many also found that the device continues to work even after long periods of non-use, with one customer mentioning that they had purchased the thermometer before the pandemic and haven't had any problems with it to this day.

Not everyone was happy, though, in the reviews. Many of the over 200 customers who gave a 1-star review did so because their thermometer allegedly stopped working or responded with error messages. It's still a relatively small number of people compared to the total number of reviews, but it is still worth considering adding this to your collection of smart home gadgets.