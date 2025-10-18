13 Essential Smart Home Gadgets You Should Be Using In 2025
With rapid advancements in technology, smart homes are the new cool. To turn your home into a smart one, buy devices and accessories that are compatible with your smartphone through either Bluetooth or WiFi connections. Some gadgets even have dedicated apps that allow you to manage them remotely, offering options such as adjusting the color combinations of your lights from afar. With smart devices, several everyday tasks become hands-free, meaning you can control your devices with simple voice commands by pairing them with Google Assistant or similar apps.
We have compiled a list of essential smart home gadgets that you should consider using if you plan to build a smart home. Adding these to your home brings convenience to your everyday routine while also saving little chunks of time on basic chores, such as cooking, playing music, and more. You can also consider going for Raspberry Pi projects that will improve your smart home experience with their innovative offerings while introducing you to basic coding and programming.
Amazon Smart Plug
Getting up to turn the switch on and off manually from the comfort of your bed or sofa is annoying. Get the Amazon Smart Plug for all your home's electrical sockets and make your life easier. Simply plug it into the electrical outlet and pair it with the Alexa app on your smartphone. Then connect your lamps, coffee machines, phone chargers, and essentially any other device with a power cord to control their operation through the app.
Turn off the charger through the app as soon as your phone is fully charged, without needing to get up. Moreover, the compact design frees up other outlets. What's more is that you can also set routines in the Alexa app. For instance, if you have multiple smart plugs around the house with your lamps and TV connected to them, create a night routine and add the respective smart plugs. Tell Alexa to enable your night routine, and it will automatically turn off the lamp, TV, and any other device added here. Forgetting to turn off your corded devices when you step out of the house is no longer a worry. You can do it all through the app.
Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
The Chamberlain Smart Garage Control works with the myQ app, placing the ability to open or close your garage doors in the palm of your hand. Regardless of your location, you can let anyone in as long as the system is connected to WiFi. It also works with Amazon Key In-Garage Delivery, allowing you to receive your parcels conveniently. The connected devices (up to three in the app) also receive a notification as soon as the door is open or someone accidentally leaves it open, so you can immediately close the door.
The system is compatible with most garage door openers manufactured after 1993 that feature standard safety sensors. Another notable aspect of the smart garage control is that you can schedule the opening or closing times in the app. For instance, schedule a closing time of 11 p.m. and an opening time of 8 a.m. It's super easy to install, and the compact design won't look out of place in your garage.
lItokam 2K Indoor Security Camera
Improve your peace of mind by installing the Litokam Indoor Security Camera. It produces high-quality video in 2K resolution, thanks to the integration of a high-tech optic lens. The viewing angle is 360 degrees horizontally and 110 degrees vertically to cover a wide area. Connect the camera to the smartphone and download the Little Elf Smart App to view all the recorded footage. And worry not, because the quality won't be affected even in low-light conditions, as it comes with night-vision recording capable of recording events within up to 33 feet of distance in poor lighting conditions.
The camera also serves as a motion detector and sends you a notification on your phone as soon as it observes any movement. Incredibly, it can differentiate between humans and pets. Additionally, the device features a built-in microphone and speaker, allowing you to check in with anyone in the room via the camera. If you have an infant, this camera is perfect for the baby's room, as it has a cry detection that will alert you when your baby needs you in the middle of the night.
Eufy Robot Vacuum and Mop
The Eufy Robot Vacuum and Mop will make your life much easier by automating the cleaning and mopping process, thus saving you a significant amount of time. It has a slim 3.35-inch body that allows it to slide beneath compact spaces to clean under furniture and tables. Moreover, the Omni C20 features a powerful motor that delivers 180 rotations per minute, 6 Newtons of pressure, and 7,000 Pascals of suction power to eliminate the most obstinate stains. You can use it on multiple types of surfaces, such as hard floor, wood, tile, and even carpet. It uses mop lift technology, which lifts the mop apparatus 0.41 inches as soon as it detects a carpet.
Pets tend to leave hair everywhere around the house. This vacuum features a roller brush with a detangling comb, which prevents hair from clogging the machinery, resulting in more efficient operation. The dock serves as an all-in-one station where the robot empties the collected trash, washes its mops, dries them with room-temperature air, and recharges itself for the next cleaning cycle. All of this is done without any manual interference — just make sure to regularly refill the water tanks and empty the trash storage when needed to keep the process going. You can also set up no-go zones in the app or create cleaning schedules, among other functionalities.
Fosmon Mini Bluetooth Keyboard
Get the Fosmon Mini Bluetooth Keyboard and control any smart device — be it your TV, PC, or even PlayStation and VR headsets. It features a standard QWERTY keypad, including numbers, symbols, and all the functions of a regular keyboard, but it's portable. A unique and convenient addition is a touchpad for navigating the cursor, especially useful for smart TVs, as physical remotes can be downright annoying. The left and right click buttons are located below the touchpad sensor to facilitate quicker selections.
The keyboard operates with a lithium-ion rechargeable battery that provides up to 10 days of continuous operation and lasts for 50 days on standby. Recharge the battery when the LED lights come on. Type all you want on the keyboard, even in dark environments, thanks to the integrated backlight. The compact design further makes it convenient to hold for prolonged periods and takes up little space in your bag.
Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp Basic
Purchasing the Govee RGBIC Floor Lamp will enhance the aesthetic of any corner of your house, whether it's the bedroom, living room, or a cozy den. Connect the lamp to the Govee Home app and enjoy complete customization at your fingertips. You can select different colors for each segment to enjoy multicolor lighting, perfect to set the mood for a holiday.
The lamp features a built-in microphone that syncs with the music currently playing in the room, offering 16 million color options and 58 dynamic scene modes, including sunrise, fire, meteor, and more. It delivers 1,000 lumens of brightness to color up the surrounding area. Heating up won't be a concern with this floor lamp, as the metal light pole has a heat dissipation feature for longevity. The sleek design won't look out of place in any space, while the easy installation process makes it possible to set up quickly.
GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier
The GoveeLife Mini Air Purifier works by pairing with the GoveeLife app on your phone. Built with a dual-channel 360-degree air intake design, the gadget can purify a 376-square-foot room once per hour. The sucked air goes through a rigorous filtration process, which first pre-filters to catch any hair, fibers, and lint. Next, the HEPA filter looks for all particles between 0.1 and 0.3 microns. Lastly, the active carbon filter absorbs cooking odors, harmful gases, and smoke before releasing clean and purified air into the surroundings.
The purifier also works with Alexa for an added voice control feature. In the app, you can set purifying schedules, select among three fan speeds, and create custom combinations to meet the demands of your household. One of the best aspects of this is that it can also be used for aromatherapy. Simply add four to five drops of scented oil to the fragrance pad located below the air outlet to freshen the room. Rated 4.6/5 on Amazon, based on over 2,500 reviews, buyers find it perfect for removing dust and pet hair from their homes.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium
Set the room temperature to your desired levels with the Ecobee Smart Thermostat, featuring a smart sensor that detects the hot and cold spots around the house and brings them to a uniform indoor temperature. There's also a built-in air quality monitor that notifies you when the air quality becomes poor, allowing you to change the air filters in your furnace without suffering from subpar air quality.
This smart thermostat complements its comfort features with a security package consisting of a smoke-detection alarm, and can also alert you to potential break-ins or unauthorized entries. You will also receive notifications if it detects sudden temperature drops for those who opt into the Smart Security plan. There is also an in-home entertainment aspect that allows you to listen to your favorite songs or podcasts through the included speakers. Pair it with a smart home assistant, such as Alexa, and navigate the playlist using your voice. The large touchscreen display facilitates easy access to settings, temperature adjustments, and more.
Amazon Echo Dot
Available for $49.99 on Amazon, the Amazon Echo Dot is available in three colors: deep sea blue, charcoal, and glacier white. It delivers a crisp and vibrant audio output from various platforms, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. You can also use it to play audiobooks, podcasts, or read the morning news. Pause the song or snooze alarms by just slightly tapping the device once.
The Echo Dot has a built-in microphone that allows you to give voice commands to compatible devices around the house or trigger routines, such as shutting off the lights and TV at nighttime. Place it anywhere, and the compact design won't disturb the aesthetics of the room. If privacy is a concern, note that you can disconnect the microphones at any time with the press of a button, allowing you to have private conversations. Over 170,000 Amazon users have given it an overall rating of 4.7 out of five stars, with many commenting that the response time is very quick.
Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 comes with an 8-inch HD touchscreen to navigate with your fingers, while the 13-megapixel camera allows for clear video calls — and you can hear it all through high-quality speakers. Worried about the privacy? Close the shutter using the slider button located above the camera. You can stream video content from Netflix, Amazon Prime, or any other subscription-based application, or your favorite music. Plus, you can control all the features with just your voice with the Echo Show, thanks to the Alexa integration.
Moreover, it also supports Amazon Photos, allowing you to run highlights of your most treasured memories on the homescreen. The adaptive color adjusts the settings per the room's brightness for a better viewing experience. It functions as a smart hub, allowing you to pair other smart home gadgets around the house, like thermostats or lamps, and manage them via a single device. It also serves as your personal assistant, reminding you about important appointments and setting timers for laundry or cooking.
ThermoMaven Smart Meat Thermometer
Smart thermometers are valuable in estimating whether the meat is tender and cooked to the perfect levels. The ThermoMaven Smart Meat Thermometer comes with a standalone Smart Base that connects to the two wireless probes via Bluetooth to display estimated cooking times and the meat's temperature and receive alerts once the meat has reached the set temperature level.
You can also view all this in the ThermoMaven app on your smartphone. The probes are built with six sensors placed (five internal and one external) at optimal spots to give you a precise meat temperature within 0.5-degree Fahrenheit accuracy, so you can enjoy the perfect amount of juiciness. The pack comes with two probes to monitor two dishes simultaneously. Furthermore, the cleanup is a breeze, as these probes are designed with an IPX8 waterproof rating. The Thermomaven is suitable for grilling or searing at temperatures up to 752 degrees Fahrenheit. The smart home even extends to the oven, and this overlooked smart home accessory will streamline the cooking process. At the time of writing, you can purchase it on Amazon for $94.99, which is 34% off its listed price of $149.99.
LED Bathroom Mirror with Lights
The LED Bathroom Mirror is a rather innovative smart home gadget that not many people are familiar with. Measuring 24 x 32 inches, it is a lightweight mirror that adheres directly onto the bathroom's wall — either vertically or horizontally — through a simple installation process. Behind the mirror are two speakers through which you can play your favorite music by pairing it to your phone via Bluetooth.
Integrate the mirror into your bathroom's electrical wiring system or plug it into an electrical outlet to maximize its functionality. There's a defogger button that clears fog after a hot shower, plus there are three color temperature settings: warm, white, and daylight. You also have control over the brightness, which can be set anywhere between 20% and 100%. The vanity mirror features a high-strength, explosion-proof ABS film on the back, while maintaining its sparkling reflectivity, as per the manufacturer's claims.
Google Nest x Yale Lock
Opening door locks manually with physical keys has become a thing of the past. Modern homes often feature smart locks with keyless entry, allowing you to set secure passwords to unlock the door. The Google Nest x Yale Lock is a tamper-proof example that will take your home security into its hands.
Connect it to the Google Nest app to view the door's status (whether it's locked or unlocked), lock the door anytime through the app, or schedule unlock times. For instance, if you are away from home and expect a friend to visit the house in the afternoon, unlock the door for a short period to let them in. You will also receive a notification whenever someone locks or unlocks the door, allowing you to keep an eye on the activities. Installation is easy, with all the essentials included in the pack. The overall sleek and compact design is built to complement the door it is installed on.
Methodology
We took a detailed look at the Amazon ratings and user reviews to find any recurring issues with the gadget that can negatively hinder its functionality — here, we included the ones that impressed the customers. Moreover, we also made sure that each device serves the intended purpose and fits into the claims made by the manufacturer, so your hard-earned money does not go to waste. All the gadgets have a minimum rating of 4/5, providing further evidence of quality, durability, and value. Moreover, every product here is useful in its own way, be it in regulating your home's indoor temperature or keeping an eye on your kids and pets while you are busy with work.