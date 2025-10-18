13 Essential Smart Home Gadgets You Should Be Using In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With rapid advancements in technology, smart homes are the new cool. To turn your home into a smart one, buy devices and accessories that are compatible with your smartphone through either Bluetooth or WiFi connections. Some gadgets even have dedicated apps that allow you to manage them remotely, offering options such as adjusting the color combinations of your lights from afar. With smart devices, several everyday tasks become hands-free, meaning you can control your devices with simple voice commands by pairing them with Google Assistant or similar apps.

We have compiled a list of essential smart home gadgets that you should consider using if you plan to build a smart home. Adding these to your home brings convenience to your everyday routine while also saving little chunks of time on basic chores, such as cooking, playing music, and more. You can also consider going for Raspberry Pi projects that will improve your smart home experience with their innovative offerings while introducing you to basic coding and programming.