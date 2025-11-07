One Year After The Klamath Dam Project, Scientists Are Thrilled By Nature's Comeback

October 2025 marks the one-year anniversary of the full removal of the dams on the Klamath River watershed. This is the biggest dam removal project in the world to date, taking down four dams in California and Oregon. Some of the dams had been in place for over a century, causing a multitude of problems on tribal lands. Now, the Klamath River watershed can begin healing.

The problem with the Klamath dams was that they were harming the local environment. The watershed was a hotbed for fish diseases, severely impacting the fish population. Every summer, toxic algae — like the kind stinking up Florida beaches — would bloom, causing danger for fishermen that used that river. It also caused the population level of the Klamath's Chinook — a type of salmon — to be nearly wiped out.

Despite the dam removals, there is still a long road to recovery for this fish population but scientists are happy about the results so far. Salmon are breeding in the upper river once again. Over 400 miles of habitat is being revitalized, with greenery, free-flowing water, and fish turning it back into a paradise. There has been a huge drop in toxic algae. And kayakers are returning to the river, able to adventure the entire length for the first time in a century. The road to get to this point was long and difficult, but this success has made the struggle worth it.