Why Our Solar System Shouldn't Fall Into Our Galaxy's Black Hole

Our galaxy, the Milky Way, is home to multiple wonders. There is our biggest star, VY Canis Majoris, the column-like structures known as the Pillars of Creation, and, in the middle of it all, a supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A*. Black holes are a bit mysterious, and we are still trying to fully understand how they form. Black holes have gravity so strong they can pull in even the light around them, thus the adjective "black" in the name. This has led some to wonder if Earth itself may one day end up as a victim of Sagittarius A*. Don't worry, it won't happen any time soon.

Even though our galactic black hole is 4.3 million times as massive as the sun, its gravitational influence on us is miniscule compared to the overall density of the galactic core. Consider that the sun comprises over 99% of the mass of the solar system and we've been spinning along for a few billion years without any major incidents. Sagittarius A*, on the other hand, comprises less than 1% of the mass of the entire galaxy. That's how inconsequential its gravity is to us.

Although Sagittarius A* is currently considered a dormant black hole, it has been known to eat matter that comes too close in the past, but seeing as how we're 27,000 light-years away, getting too close isn't something we need to worry about. But just because we don't have to worry about being consumed by our galactic core, there is a theory that Earth (and the universe) may already be inside a black hole and we just don't know it.