5 Phone Carriers With The Best Cheap Plans

There's no shortage of mobile phone plans. The three major carriers in the United States are Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T, with each offering plans with varying features and price points. On top of that, there are mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) that rent one or more of the big three's mobile infrastructure to offer unique, and often cheap, plans for customers (dumping your carrier is one way to save money on your cellphone bill).

Most standard phone plans offer unlimited talk and text in addition to 5G and 4G LTE data speeds to customers. With that said, your access to 5G depends on your location and network provider, and data speeds are also not created equal. Many plans throttle video streaming speeds, for example. Carriers can also slow down your mobile data speeds when you exceed your monthly data allowance. Some networks even cut off your mobile data completely when you go over your allotment. These are all factors to consider when deciding which plan to pick for your smartphone. Below is a list of the best cheap phone carriers around, accompanied by a short description of their cheapest plans and what they offer.