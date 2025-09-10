Here's The List Of Countries Getting Longer Battery Life On The iPhone 17, Thanks To eSIM-Only Models

Just as the rumors suggested, Apple has indeed added a bigger battery to iPhone 17 models in countries where it will be selling the eSIM-only variant. While the company has been offering eSIM iPhone models in the U.S. since the iPhone 14, this is the first time that opting for this model will get users longer battery life.

So far, we only have the battery capacities for iPhone models sold in Europe, as it's mandatory for brands to reveal this information. Even though we'll have to wait for someone to open up the new iPhones and discover the exact battery capacity inside the U.S. variants, here are the numbers known so far:

iPhone 17: 3,692 mAh (4% increase compared to iPhone 16)

3,692 mAh (4% increase compared to iPhone 16) iPhone Air: 3,149 mAh

3,149 mAh iPhone 17 Pro: 4,252 mAh (19% increase compared to iPhone 16 Pro)

4,252 mAh (19% increase compared to iPhone 16 Pro) iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088 mAh (9% increase compared to iPhone 16 Pro)

As per Apple, the eSIM-only variants can achieve up to 39 hours of video streaming on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, 33 hours on the 17 Pro, and 30 hours on the iPhone Air. In Europe, the efficiency drops to 37 hours and 31 hours, respectively. The Air sees no drop since it's eSIM-only throughout the globe.