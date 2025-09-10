Here's The List Of Countries Getting Longer Battery Life On The iPhone 17, Thanks To eSIM-Only Models
Just as the rumors suggested, Apple has indeed added a bigger battery to iPhone 17 models in countries where it will be selling the eSIM-only variant. While the company has been offering eSIM iPhone models in the U.S. since the iPhone 14, this is the first time that opting for this model will get users longer battery life.
So far, we only have the battery capacities for iPhone models sold in Europe, as it's mandatory for brands to reveal this information. Even though we'll have to wait for someone to open up the new iPhones and discover the exact battery capacity inside the U.S. variants, here are the numbers known so far:
- iPhone 17: 3,692 mAh (4% increase compared to iPhone 16)
- iPhone Air: 3,149 mAh
- iPhone 17 Pro: 4,252 mAh (19% increase compared to iPhone 16 Pro)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 5,088 mAh (9% increase compared to iPhone 16 Pro)
As per Apple, the eSIM-only variants can achieve up to 39 hours of video streaming on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, 33 hours on the 17 Pro, and 30 hours on the iPhone Air. In Europe, the efficiency drops to 37 hours and 31 hours, respectively. The Air sees no drop since it's eSIM-only throughout the globe.
These countries will have eSIM-only iPhone 17 models
Notably, the base iPhone 17 does not get a bigger battery even in regions with eSIM-only models. If you want the extra battery life on a Pro iPhone, though, purchasing it from any of these 12 regions will fetch you up to two hours of added endurance:
- Bahrain
- Canada
- Guam
- Japan
- Kuwait
- Mexico
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- United States
- U.S. Virgin Islands
So far, Apple hasn't announced if it plans to release the iPhone 17 eSIM option in more countries. As of now, users who want a model with longer battery life will have to travel to one of these regions. If your local carrier supports eSIM, you should be able to use an eSIM-only iPhone in your country even if it's purchased from a different region. eSIM technology is more secure because people can't just remove the physical SIM card, in case your iPhone gets stolen. In addition, iPhone users can add up to eight lines to a phone, even though they can only use two different SIM cards at the same time. The iPhone 17 pre-orders start this Friday, with the official release on September 19, 2025.