Say Goodbye To The Eyesore Of Cable Clutter With One Sleek Dollar Tree DIY
Technology in our homes has brought us a lot of fun through video game systems, television entertainment systems, and home office setups. But when you include all the plug-in cables those devices require alongside cables for lamps, electronic recliners, charging stations, and more, it can feel less like fun and more like a spider's web of clutter.
You can clean up the cable mess without spending too much money using a DIY project from Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree sells self-adhesive plastic hooks in both its physical stores and its online shop. These are similar to the popular Command strip hooks you'll find elsewhere — but cheaper. These Dollar Tree hooks can be used to pull cables together along the wall, keeping them out of the way of feet and running them neatly in a line. While you're in organization mode, you might also declutter your endless browser tabs.
A quick look online can show multiple other options for cable management, all of which have drawbacks. Zip ties are good for bundling cables together, but can be difficult to remove when needed. Taping cords down uses an item you likely already have at home, but the tape may not stay adhesive over time, forcing reapplication. The Dollar Tree plastic hooks avoid both problems: They stay in place while also allowing you to remove cables easily if necessary.
Using the hooks
These self-adhesive plastic hooks are available in a pack of four for $1.50 as of this writing. You can purchase them at a Dollar Tree store or on the company's website, where delivery typically takes 7 to 10 days. You can also order online and pick them up in-store, free of shipping charges. They measure 2.5 inches long and 1.3 inches wide, and are rated to hold up to three pounds — perfect for fitting one large cable or several thinner ones.
To use them to clean up cable clutter, identify a path along the wall between the outlet and the device. Mount the hooks lower on the wall, near the baseboard, to keep cables discreet and out of the way of feet. You may need only one hook to redirect the cables, or several if the run is long or if multiple cables — like those long HDMI cables — need regrouping and won't all fit in a single hook.
Remove the paper backing to reveal the sticky side of the hook. Plan carefully where you'll place it before you stick it to the wall — once attached, it won't come off easily. Stick the hook to the wall, pressing and holding to ensure it's fully attached. After that, you are ready to slide your cables into the hook and clean up the space.
Tips for this Dollar Tree DIY
Only place cables that easily fit within the hook on it. Don't try to force an unnaturally large cable into the space because it may break the hook or damage the cable. The three-pound weight limit should easily accommodate cables, but be careful about putting anything heavier on it. Too much weight will pull it off the wall and render it unusable.
If you choose to remove the hook from the wall, follow the package directions carefully to dislodge it. A common complaint about this product and similar ones is that they can pull off wallpaper or wall paint when removed. It's important to be gentle during removal and avoid sticking it to brittle surfaces that might easily be damaged.
By following product instructions, you can easily, quickly, and cheaply banish that cable clutter. Your home will look more organized, and you'll eliminate potential tripping hazards. Additionally, if you have issues with cables hanging down from a desk, Amazon has a great organizing option.