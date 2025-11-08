Say Goodbye To The Eyesore Of Cable Clutter With One Sleek Dollar Tree DIY

Technology in our homes has brought us a lot of fun through video game systems, television entertainment systems, and home office setups. But when you include all the plug-in cables those devices require alongside cables for lamps, electronic recliners, charging stations, and more, it can feel less like fun and more like a spider's web of clutter.

You can clean up the cable mess without spending too much money using a DIY project from Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree sells self-adhesive plastic hooks in both its physical stores and its online shop. These are similar to the popular Command strip hooks you'll find elsewhere — but cheaper. These Dollar Tree hooks can be used to pull cables together along the wall, keeping them out of the way of feet and running them neatly in a line. While you're in organization mode, you might also declutter your endless browser tabs.

A quick look online can show multiple other options for cable management, all of which have drawbacks. Zip ties are good for bundling cables together, but can be difficult to remove when needed. Taping cords down uses an item you likely already have at home, but the tape may not stay adhesive over time, forcing reapplication. The Dollar Tree plastic hooks avoid both problems: They stay in place while also allowing you to remove cables easily if necessary.