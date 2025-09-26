Say Goodbye To Messy Wires And Try This Cheap And Effective Amazon Alternative For $14

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No one likes a mess or clutter, but it can be hard to avoid, especially when it comes to cables and wires. Some desks do come with solutions built in – Corsair's insane standing desk is a good example – but not every desk has that. Even so, you may still need additional tools to hide excess cables or all of those USB wires sticking out of your computer. Cue this ingenious Under Desk Cable Management Tray on Amazon that will only set you back $14.

This under desk tray easily clamps to the side of the desk, hanging underneath, using fixtures similar to built-in C clamps. Rubber pads protect the underside of the desk, so when you tighten the clamps, they won't ruin the wood or materials. Moreover, there's no drilling or extra tools required to install the tray. This would essentially allow you to hide the bulk of the cables and wires at your desk, especially power cables, up closer to the surface and just out of view.

There's enough room for a surge protector or USB hub to fit neatly inside and cutouts on both sides of the tray to thread the wires or cables through. You could tuck away this $17 USB hub from Anker in there, or something like it. The product description makes a note that it works best with desks that are 0.4-inches to 2-inches thick. But as long as you have an open space on the sides or back for the clamps to tighten onto, it should work out great.