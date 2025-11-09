5 Ways To Repurpose An Old iPhone

When it comes to purchasing a new iPhone, most people are likely to trade in or sell their old model. And while previous iPhone generations can have solid trade-in value, holding onto your old iPhone may prove to be the best way to maximize its value. Even iPhones that are several generations old still have highly capable cameras, processors, and storage space, each of which can be put to good use in a number of different ways.

Whether you've recently upgraded to the iPhone 17 lineup or simply have a drawer full of old, forgotten devices, there are plenty of ways to repurpose an iPhone for use around your home, office, or on the go. As long as that iPhone can still hold a charge, its internal storage, its ability to connect to Wi-Fi, camera, and even screen real estate can all be tapped into. From a portable media hub to a traveling power bank, let's explore what that old iPhone of yours can still be used for.