Have An Old iPhone Collecting Dust? Here's How To Use It As A Dash Cam

Your old iPhone doesn't need to waste away in a junk drawer. There are numerous ways to repurpose an outdated iOS device, and one of our favorite retrofitting projects is turning retired smartphones into dash cams. If you're constantly on the road, a dash cam is one of the most savvy investments you can make for your vehicle, especially if you're carting around kids or a company truck loaded with goods.

We understand the upfront cost associated with many vehicle-friendly lenses is enough to deter some folks. They're also not the easiest devices to install on your own. Fortunately, your old iPhone isn't going to cost you a dime, and the DIY aspect becomes a heck of a lot simpler when you're only dealing with Lightning and USB-C cables.

You'll probably need a couple of accessories to complete this retrofitting project (car mount, USB adapter, etc.), but these add-ons shouldn't be too difficult to locate if you don't have what you need on hand.