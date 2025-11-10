5 Essential iPhone Apps Every Hiker Should Have Installed
The heady smell of pine trees, the clean, fresh air filling your lungs, the gentle chorus of birds overhead, and the soft scampering of insects in the underbrush. There's certainly a unique magic about being outdoors in the middle of nature, far from the noise and chaos of urban life. But a few conveniences, like the right gear and apps, can make your hiking adventures safer and more memorable.
In this article, we'll round up five essential iPhone apps that every hiker needs to try. These will help you find the best trails no matter where you go, help you stay on the path, keep track of your stats, and even connect with other fellow outdoor enthusiasts. While you can use ChatGPT as a travel companion, it's not going to be much help when you're lost in the woods without an internet connection. That's where specialized apps for hikers come in. They can help guide you down adventurous trails or the proverbial road less traveled, accurately and safely. Check them out below and take them along on your next hiking adventure.
AllTrails: Hike, Bike & Run
AllTrails is one of the most popular hiking apps, with over a million ratings on the App Store and a stellar overall score of 4.9 stars. You should download it for detailed trail maps and an extensive database covering millions of routes around the world. It's designed to be an ideal companion for all levels of outdoor exploration, whether you're a casual walker, a biker, a backpacker, or an experienced trekker.
The app includes GPS tracking so you can monitor your route, distance, elevation, and pace in real time. One of its best features is offline map access, allowing you to navigate confidently even when you lose signal in remote areas. It's also available as an Apple Watch app, which makes it easier to use on the go. It's worth noting that the Apple Watch has made some strides with the addition of new hiking features, but watchOS can't replace AllTrails just yet.
If you look through AllTrails' reviews on the App Store, you'll see that many hikers have shared how it's helped them discover new trails across different towns, something that hasn't been possible with just Google or Apple Maps. Moreover, you can view reviews, photos, and videos from other hikers to choose routes that match your preferences. Of course, you can also post about your own experiences to contribute to the community. While the app is free to use, most of its advanced features, such as wrong-turn alerts and planning tools, require a subscription that costs $35.99 per year.
Gaia GPS: Mobile Trail Maps
The Gaia GPS app comes highly recommended by expert hikers such as YouTuber and adventure enthusiast Jelbuilder, who says that the app significantly outperforms expensive handheld GPS devices such as the Garmin GPSMAP. It's designed to cater to all your outdoor exploration needs, such as treks, bike rides, road trips, camping, and even skiing and snowboarding. It includes map layers, satellite imagery, weather updates, altitude and elevation monitoring, and a lot more.
The GPS tracking feature lets you record your hikes, mark waypoints, and analyze key stats like distance, elevation gain, and speed. Users have commended its consistent accuracy and ease of use. This has earned it an average score of 4.8 from over 31,000 ratings on the App Store. The reliable offline functionality is a lifesaver, especially for backpacking, multi-day treks, or unfamiliar trails where internet connectivity is unreliable. It's certainly a must-have if you take your hiking seriously and want an app that's more than just a casual trail-finder.
MAPS.ME: Offline Maps, GPS Nav
While it's not specifically a hiking app, MAPS.ME is a versatile tool worth having among your essential iPhone apps if you're often out and about. Its specialty is allowing you to download entire regions' maps onto your device for uninterrupted guidance, even in remote mountain trails or dense forests where you won't get a cellular signal. The offline maps work much better than on conventional services like Google or Apple Maps, and the download sizes remain pretty small, which makes it a practical choice even if you don't have much storage on your phone.
The app's intuitive interface supports route planning by foot, including highlighting hiking trails, viewpoints, and campsites contributed by an active global community. Hikers can bookmark favorite spots, track their real-time location using GPS, and estimate travel time without needing an internet connection. Its topographic detail helps to identify terrain contours, elevation changes, and nearby landmarks, making it easier to plan routes and gauge difficulty levels. MAPS.ME also includes helpful details like springs, huts, and scenic viewpoints, which are invaluable for long treks or backcountry adventures. It's among the top travel apps on the App Store, with an average rating of 4.7 from over 74,000 users.
Wikiloc - Trails of the World
Wikiloc is one of the best-value iPhone apps for hikers around the world. It offers a repository of millions of trails that are backed by real hiker experiences. You can choose between hiking, running, biking, MTB, kayaking, skiing, or up to 80 different types of activities to find the perfect adventure spot that matches your preferences. You can also participate in the vibrant community by recording your own routes on a map, adding waypoints, and taking pictures to upload to your profile. It's similar to a social media app specifically for hikers.
Live Tracking allows you to share your real-time position with family and friends, which makes it ideal for solo adventurers. At the same time, the app gives you alerts if you venture off course. You can also download trails from Wikiloc directly to your Garmin, Apple Watch, Suunto, or COROS devices for convenient on-the-go use. While a lot of functionality is free to use, the Premium subscription offers access to all features and is pretty affordable at just $19.99 per year.
Komoot - hike, bike & run
Komoot is a hiking app that stands out with its one-time purchase pricing model. If you're not a fan of subscriptions, you can buy entire packs of route maps on Komoot for a single payment. For instance, the World Pack unlocks reliable navigation for hikes and bike rides across the world for just $29.99. This eliminates recurring costs and gives you a reliable app for your adventure planning.
The intuitive route planner lets you create the perfect hike, factoring in terrain type, elevation profiles, surface quality, and difficulty level — so you know exactly what to expect before setting off. Once your route is set, Komoot's turn-by-turn voice navigation ensures you never miss a path, even on rugged trails or deep in the woods. This means you can enjoy your activity without constantly needing to check your screen.
It also includes all the essential features you'd need, like offline maps, data sync across your devices, and the ability to connect with Apple's Health app for tracking your stats. It also has an Apple Watch version for convenience. With an average rating of 4.7 from over 7,000 users, Komoot has been lauded as a great companion for both hiking and biking enthusiasts everywhere.