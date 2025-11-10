5 Essential iPhone Apps Every Hiker Should Have Installed

AllTrails is one of the most popular hiking apps, with over a million ratings on the App Store and a stellar overall score of 4.9 stars. You should download it for detailed trail maps and an extensive database covering millions of routes around the world. It's designed to be an ideal companion for all levels of outdoor exploration, whether you're a casual walker, a biker, a backpacker, or an experienced trekker.

The app includes GPS tracking so you can monitor your route, distance, elevation, and pace in real time. One of its best features is offline map access, allowing you to navigate confidently even when you lose signal in remote areas. It's also available as an Apple Watch app, which makes it easier to use on the go. It's worth noting that the Apple Watch has made some strides with the addition of new hiking features, but watchOS can't replace AllTrails just yet.

If you look through AllTrails' reviews on the App Store, you'll see that many hikers have shared how it's helped them discover new trails across different towns, something that hasn't been possible with just Google or Apple Maps. Moreover, you can view reviews, photos, and videos from other hikers to choose routes that match your preferences. Of course, you can also post about your own experiences to contribute to the community. While the app is free to use, most of its advanced features, such as wrong-turn alerts and planning tools, require a subscription that costs $35.99 per year.