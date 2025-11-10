Do Driverless Cars Work In The Snow?

Driverless cars may be inching closer to mainstream use, but there's one obstacle even the smartest algorithms still struggle to master — snow. When the roadways turn white in the winter months, the cameras, lidar, and radar sensors that keep autonomous vehicles on course suddenly face a world they can't easily interpret. Snow can obscure lane markings, reflect light unpredictably, and even mimic physical objects, confusing the perception systems that driverless cars depend on.

According to reporting from The Verge, Waymo, Alphabet's self-driving car division, has been quietly testing its robotaxis in wintry conditions to learn how they perform when visibility drops and traction disappears. The goal is simple: to make autonomous cars as capable in sleet and snow as they are on dry pavement. However, the challenge is immense, presenting a problem to companies that want to send their robotaxis to different U.S. cities and beyond.

The sensors that detect pedestrians and road edges can get coated in slush and cause GPS accuracy to dip, especially in dense snowstorms, and icy roads complicate braking predictions. Still, self-driving car companies like Waymo aren't backing down. According to The Verge, they're training their vehicles through thousands of simulated snow scenarios and real-world tests in cold-weather cities to teach their AI how to handle the unexpected. The results thus far suggest that driverless cars can work in the snow, just not flawlessly, at least yet. Let's break down why winter driving is so tough for autonomous systems, and what the industry is doing to make all-weather robotaxis a reality.