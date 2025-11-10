These Mysterious 6,000-Year Old Remains Might Tell The Story Of A Tribe That Disappeared

Genetics research has been fundamental in our understanding of human history, including this shocking twist in the story of human evolution. For decades now, scientists have pieced together the story of how the first people came to the Americas through innovative archeological and genetic research. However, bones uncovered in Colombia have thrown a wrench in the South American timeline. These bones are thought to be from a tribe who lived in the Bogotá Altiplano region for thousands of years. DNA from these bones, though, does not show any clear genetic link to modern or ancient Colombians.

This research was analyzed in a 2025 publication in the ScienceAdvances journal under the title "A 6000-year-long genomic transect from the Bogotá Altiplano reveals multiple genetic shifts in the demographic history of Colombia." It brought together an international team of researchers to determine what happened to this mysterious tribe.

Until now, scientists knew surprisingly little about the ancient genetic history of Colombia. While a few studies had looked at mitochondrial DNA, which is passed down from mothers, no one had analyzed full genomes from this region. The team studying these remains, which are as old as 6,000 years ago, wanted to fully piece together the genetic history of this region including where these people came from and how they connect to modern-day residents of South America.