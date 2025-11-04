Apple To Release Low-Cost MacBook In 2026 To Compete With Chromebooks And Cheap PCs

For anyone concerned that a MacBook with an iPhone processor might be under-powered, that seemingly won't be an issue. "This would mark the first time that Apple has used an iPhone processor in a Mac, rather than a chip designed specifically for a computer," Bloomberg notes. "But internal tests have shown that the smartphone chip can perform better than the Mac-optimized M1 used in laptops as recently as a few years ago."

Besides, even if Apple's budget Mac isn't as powerful as some of its current offerings, cost-conscious consumers care more about affordability than raw horsepower. With respect to pricing, it will be interesting to see how far Apple goes. If Apple truly wants to provide a compelling alternative to premium Chromebooks, it might have to price the device somewhere in the $600 to $700 range.

All told, it will be interesting to see if there's a sizable market for a lower-cost MacBook with performance trade-offs. Historically, budget Apple devices — with the iPhone mini line being a prime example — haven't exactly been runaway hits. Still, the market dynamics for laptops might be different than for smartphones.

Beyond the aforementioned low-cost MacBook, Apple has quite a few other updates to its Mac line in the works. Over the next few months, Apple is expected to release a brand new M5 MacBook Air, along with refreshed versions of the Mac mini and Mac Studio. You might also recall that Apple just two weeks ago announced a new MacBook Pro powered by its M5 processor.