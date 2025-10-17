Apple's Leaked M5 Mac Roadmap Reveals At Least 6 Upcoming Product Launches

Apple just introduced its new M5 MacBook Pro. At this moment, the focus is on the base model Mac with a 14-inch display. Compared to the previous version, the M5 chip offers a big leap on GPU and AI performance. After all, the new 10-core GPU has a dedicated Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering 4x peak GPU compute compared to M4.

With 30% faster performance than the previous model, the company added the third-generation of its ray-tracing engine, and also created a 16-core Neural Engine that optimizes AI workloads. On Apple Vision Pro, for example, creating a Persona or using spatial experiences is 50% faster than the previous model.

Thanks to these encouraging numbers, users might be asking when Apple is going to release new M5 Macs, including the M5 Pro and M5 Max variants. Fortunately, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently published the latest details on Apple's M5 Mac roadmap, including the launch of six new products.