Apple Announces MacBook Pro With M5 Chip But Delays More Powerful Versions
Following the steps of the first MacBook with an Apple Silicon chip, Apple is only announcing the new base-model MacBook Pro with the M5 chip in 14-inches. With that, users expecting the more powerful M5 Pro and M5 Max versions will have to wait a little longer until Apple is ready to announce them.
While the M5 MacBook Pro continues to be fairly similar to the previous generation, Apple is improving this laptop with an updated chip. With up to 10-core CPU configuration, with four performance and six efficiency cores, Apple makes this computer 20% faster in multithreaded performance versus M4 for workloads like code compiling. Apple has a more impressive GPU improvement as it offers 1.6x faster graphics processing compared to the previous generation. As usual, Apple continues to improve on AI features with a better Neural Engine, and better thermal management.
"MacBook Pro continues to be the world's best pro laptop, and today, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even better with the arrival of the M5 chip," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "M5 marks the next big leap in AI for the Mac and delivers a huge boost in graphics performance, accelerating demanding workflows for everyone from students to creatives, developers to business professionals, and more. With its amazing performance, extraordinary battery life, and unrivaled display, M5 takes the new 14-inch MacBook Pro to another level."
macOS Tahoe is key for this new MacBook Pro with M5 chip
While we expect Apple to revamp the MacBook Pro lineup later next year, the M5 model is still an important update, as the company continues to make top class chips and computers. This laptop offers an HDMI port with up to 8K resolution, an SDXC card slot, a magSafe 3 port for changing, along with support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.
macOS Tahoe is an important part for this update, as Apple continues to build on improved Apple Intelligence features, better multitasking capabilities with a deeper integration with the iPhone and iPad, and the all-new Liquid Glass design, which brings a closer experience to what users have on iOS and iPadOS.
The new Macbook Pro starts at $1,599 for the 14-inch version with the M5 chip. Apple makes this computer available in the same Silver and Space Black options, with general sales starting next Wednesday, October 22. BGR will let you know as we learn more about this laptop.