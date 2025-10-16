Inside Apple's Powerful M5 Chip With Next-Gen Graphics And AI Performance

The new 10-core GPU has a dedicated Neural Accelerator in each core, which delivers over 4x peak GPU compute compared to M4. With that, Apple says this new processor achieves up to 30% faster performance compared to M4, in addition to improved ray-tracing engine.

The new 16-core Neural Engine is also a highlight of the M5 generation, as it optimizes AI workloads. With the updated Vision Pro, for example, it can instantly transform 2D photos into spatial scenes in the Photos app or generate better Personas.

The new 153GB/s unified memory bandwidth provides a nearly 30% increase over the M4, making it even better for running LLM models locally. With that, Apple continues to expand its offering of AI-ready hardware, which can help users from studying to coding, editing videos and photos, rendering objects, and more. That said, we expect the upcoming M5 Pro and M5 Max to take these specs even further, making the future MacBook Pro models launching in the coming months even more powerful for complex tasks.