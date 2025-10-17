MacBook Pro Redesign Leaks: Touchscreen OLED Display, M6 Chip, And Hole-Punch Camera

Apple will soon release its first "toaster-refrigerator" product if Bloomberg's new leak is accurate. That is, Apple will launch a redesigned MacBook Pro in late 2026 or early 2027, featuring a touchscreen display, a design feature the company has resisted for years. "You can converge a toaster and a refrigerator, but those aren't going to be pleasing to the user," Tim Cook said in 2012 when asked whether Apple was planning to merge its tablet and laptop products, as Microsoft was about to do with Windows 8 devices. A few years earlier, the late Steve Jobs had a similar reaction, saying that "touch surfaces don't want to be vertical."

When the first MacBook Pro models with touchscreen displays arrive, Tim Cook's statement will still stand to some extent. Apple won't converge the iPad and MacBook lines into a single product. However, the MacBook Pro with a touchscreen would be similar to notebooks sold by most of Apple's competitors, which already feature touchscreen displays.

On the other hand, there's also the opposite argument. Apple started work on toaster-refrigerators years ago in both hardware and software. On the hardware side, Apple is using the same M-series chips for iPad Air, iPad Pro, MacBook Air, base MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro headsets. As for software, iPadOS 26 and macOS 26 make the two operating systems look almost identical in terms of user interface design and experiences. The only thing missing in macOS 26 is touch input. Meanwhile, iPadOS 26 makes multitasking look more like the Mac. Using a keyboard dock with the tablet makes it feel like a MacBook with a touchscreen display.