Google Rejects Disney's Request To Add ABC Back To YouTube TV For Election Night

As contract negotiations between the two companies progress slowly, Variety reports that Disney this week asked Google to add ABC back to YouTube TV on November 4th for 24 hours to let viewers watch the channel's election coverage. "Despite the impasse that led to the current blackout, we have asked YouTube TV to restore ABC for Election Day so subscribers have access to the information they rely on," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement earlier this week. "We believe in putting the public interest first and hope YouTube TV will take this small step for their customers while we continue to work toward a fair agreement."

YouTube TV, not surprisingly, said no. In a statement on the matter, YouTube TV said that Disney's proposal would only create confusion amongst customers who would see the ABC channel return only to see it removed just as abruptly. YouTube TV also said that there are no shortage of other avenues for customers to access election coverage, including the ABC News page on YouTube.

And adding a bit of fuel to the fire, the statement added the following barb: "In fact, on the last two U.S. election days, the vast majority of tuned in YouTube TV subscribers chose not to watch ABC." As part of Google's response, it floated the idea that Disney allow it to bring back ABC and ESPN while negotiations remain ongoing, a request that Disney predictably rejected.