Apple Wants To Make AirDrop More Private, iOS 26.2 Beta Code Hints

With the first beta of iOS 26.2 now available, MacWorld discovered that Apple is working on a new privacy feature for AirDrop. According to the publication, the company might soon require a PIN code for the first time users connect their devices for sharing data.

If Apple ends up adding this feature, this would mark the biggest update to AirDrop since iOS 18's NameDrop and iOS 16.2's "Everyone" 10-minute limit restriction. What's most interesting about the 10-minute limitation is that Apple first added it in China as protesters at the time were using Apple's tool to spread posters opposing Xi Jinping and the Chinese government.

This time, Apple's decision to upgrade AirDrop's privacy could be related to the European Union's DMA legislation, as the company will have to offer AirDrop-like functionality to third-party developers. The latest DMA requirements say Apple needs to improve interoperability between its software and third-party devices, so it will have to support alternative solutions to AirDrop and AirPlay services, among other changes.