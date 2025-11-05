Google Says It Won't Fix The Speakerphone Bug On The Pixel 9 And Pixel 10

It looks like Google is taking a hard stance on an issue that has been plaguing Pixel 9 and Pixel 10 owners since the company updated the phones' software back in May of this year. The bug in question causes the speakerphone toggle to lag and sometimes even fail to respond at all. As noted above, reports on the issue have been popping up intermittently on r/GooglePixel, a subreddit dedicated to Google's phone lineup. While it might not seem like that big of an issue overall, it can be very annoying — especially if you answer calls via speakerphone a lot.

There isn't any specific reason why the bug occurs; many speculate that it could be tied to the UI design changes that Google pushed out within the aforementioned timeframe. However, there hasn't been any solid information about the bug from Google itself, which has led many to believe they were alone in their issue. But, as the Android Issue Tracker shows, that isn't the case at all. If you're one of the many people rocking a Pixel 9 or 10 and you're hoping for some respite from the speakerphone bug, then you'll be sad to hear that the company has actually closed the report for this particular bug, according to comments spotted by Piunikaweb.