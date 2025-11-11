Scientists Invented A New Refrigerator Cycle That Changes Everything

Scientists have invented a new form of refrigeration technology called ionocaloric cooling that's purportedly safer and better for the planet. It utilizes the way energy is stored or released during phase changes, with a bit of salt thrown into the mix. To understand, it helps to have a basic overview of how current systems work. It doesn't matter whether you're talking about a refrigerator — the most disruptive technology of the last century — or an air conditioning system, they make use of fluids called "refrigerants" to manage temperature. A refrigerant basically moves thermal energy from one component to another, absorbing or releasing heat through phase changes, like when an element changes from a solid to a liquid or a liquid to a gas.

In an air conditioner, the refrigerant produces cold air through a multi-stage cycle of compression, condensation, expansion and evaporation. The cold air is produced by blowing air across an evaporator coil where the refrigerant is converted from a liquid to a gas. That phase change absorbs ambient heat, causing the air to cool. That gas is then passed through a compressor, raising its temperature and pressure, before being shuffled along to a condenser where it returns to a liquid state, releasing its heat (this is the big fan you see outside of houses). That cooled liquid is then recycled back to the evaporator where the process is repeated.

This is what refrigerants like Freon are used for. Unfortunately, these substances, which are often synthetic and contain hydrofluorocarbons, are also bad for the environment, especially when used in concentrated amounts. The new technology works similarly, but uses salt or "charged particles" to rapidly force phase changes from solid to liquid.