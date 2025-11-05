Xpeng Promises To Deliver First Flying Car In 2026 With More On The Horizon

Following the preview of the Land Aircraft Carrier at CES 2025, Xpeng invited the international media to attend its AI Day in Guangzhou, China. During the event, the company offered a look at its new flight vehicles under the Aridge brand: the Land Aircraft Carrier and the A868.

The Land Aircraft Carrier is going to be the world's first mass-produced flying car. With 7,000 global orders having already been placed, it's still expected to be delivered in 2026, and it has commanded more orders than its competitor, the Jetson One. This futuristic vehicle offers a range of 1,000 kilometers and supports five to six flights per charge. The company says its development includes over 5,000 kilometers of verified flight mileage, and owners will get a first-of-its-kind flight license program with one-on-one coaching.

José Adorno/BGR

Still, while the company is confident about being able to release this product by 2026, it has left many questions unanswered. So far, the company is aiming at a Chinese release, and the flying capabilities will be only used in flying camps; currently, there are around 200 options in China. However, it's unclear how the pilot license course is going to take shape and what the regulations will look like for those flying the cars. We also couldn't actually look inside the car — we only saw the detached flying drone and the exterior.