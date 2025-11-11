2 Essential Android Widgets You Need To Start Using Today
Combing through the Google Play Store to find something can be a lot like shopping at an outlet mall: You might find something you like, but it may take awhile. With over 4.2 million apps available in the Play Store, it can be a real challenge to find items you actually want on your phone. Luckily, we found two essential Android widgets with some cool features that you should download and install today.
If you're unfamiliar, widgets provide fast access to certain functions, features, or information on your device home screen. Like TickTick, that helps you accomplish and organize tasks faster than ever, and Weather & Widget, that offers a unique way to observe a weather forecast. Something to remember is that Android does allow for making your own custom widgets, so the DIY approach is an option should you not find exactly what you're looking for.
TickTick: To Do List & Calendar
Keeping track of everything you need to accomplish on a daily basis can be challenging. For those who need to cut through the noise, having an all-in-one productivity app can revitalize the way you accomplish tasks. This is where an app like TickTick: To Do List & Calendar comes in handy. For Android, TickTick provides a wide-variety of widgets that can help you focus on completing tasks. Widgets are broken up into four different categories: Tasks, Calendar, Eisenhower Matrix, and Pomodoro Focus. An Eisenhower Matrix is a way to categorize your tasks based on urgency, whereas Pomodoro is geared toward time management, specifically the Pomodoro Technique of working in 25-minute intervals and then taking a five-minute break.
So no matter your level of productivity needs, there's likely a widget within TickTick that's got your back. While the baseline app is available to download for free, bear in mind that it does offer in-app purchases. This includes access to TickTick Premium, which offers additional features like applying themes, creating more lists and tasks, sharing planners, and more. With TickTick, if the rumored smartphone with a 9,000 mAh battery ever comes to fruition, folks will be able to stay productive well beyond the 9-to-5 grind.
Weather & Widget
As we know from reviews of the Google Pixel 10, many smartphones come with a weather widget preinstalled, so additional weather apps can feel superfluous. Obviously something about a third-party app needs to stand out for it to be worth your time, and fortunately Weather & Widget by Weawow is up to the challenge. Perhaps the most unique feature of this essential Android widget is that when it displays the weather, it provides an image to help reflect the elements of your location — and that's just the start.
Along with providing the ability to swap between weather service providers, detailed weather forecasts, and an easy-to-navigate interface, Weawow also includes plenty of widgets to display on your home screen. You can use the community-driven image database to customize your widgets with colorful backgrounds, all while getting the weather information you need. Bear in mind that although Weather & Widget offers in-app purchases, the baseline experience is free and doesn't have any obtrusive ads. In fact, this app may even help you make money, as the included marketplace allows you to upload and sell your outdoor photos.