2 Essential Android Widgets You Need To Start Using Today

Combing through the Google Play Store to find something can be a lot like shopping at an outlet mall: You might find something you like, but it may take awhile. With over 4.2 million apps available in the Play Store, it can be a real challenge to find items you actually want on your phone. Luckily, we found two essential Android widgets with some cool features that you should download and install today.

If you're unfamiliar, widgets provide fast access to certain functions, features, or information on your device home screen. Like TickTick, that helps you accomplish and organize tasks faster than ever, and Weather & Widget, that offers a unique way to observe a weather forecast. Something to remember is that Android does allow for making your own custom widgets, so the DIY approach is an option should you not find exactly what you're looking for.