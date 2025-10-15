New Rumors Suggest A Smartphone With A 9,000 mAh Battery Could Be On Its Way
A new smartphone that's equipped with a 9,000 mAh battery might be on the way. According to recent leaks, there is at least one device currently being tested that could offer a battery larger than anything else on the market right now.
Currently, the largest battery in a smartphone on the market is the 7,500 mAh cell found in the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. However, according to tech tipster Digital Chat Station, an unnamed flagship device running a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 could be the next contender in the race.
Unfortunately, actual information on the phone itself is basically nonexistent, with Digital Chat Station only writing (translated from Chinese) "I recently got my hands on a Snapdragon 8 flagship performance phone with a new silicon battery of 9,000 mAh+."
That message doesn't give us much to go off, but considering we've only seen phones from the overseas market reaching anywhere close to that battery size, and as Samsung doesn't seem primed to bring silicon batteries to its S26 lineup, it's likely going to be one of the many Chinese-brand phones in the Android market.
What would a 9,000 mAh battery get you?
Determining an exact runtime on a battery that size is a bit difficult, as we'd need to look into exactly what the phone is doing, what all kind of sensors it includes, and other detailed information that we just don't have at the moment.
However, we can get an idea of what to expect by looking at the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. Overall, results of battery tests using this phone have been inconsistent. One test showed 13+ hours of battery life, while others have shown it lasting less than seven hours on a full charge. That obviously leaves some room for optimization, and battery tests aren't always indicative of real world use.
Still, the prospect of having a 9,000 mAh battery stuffed into a flagship device with all the goodies you'd expect from something in the same market as the iPhone 17 Pro is exciting. It's also a huge potential step forward as manufacturers continue to find new ways to expand what is possible with smartphone battery designs.
Unfortunately, we'll need to wait to see exactly how this story plays out. Until we know what kind of phone we're talking about, as well as where it might be available, we won't be able to talk in-depth about what we expect.