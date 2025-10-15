New Rumors Suggest A Smartphone With A 9,000 mAh Battery Could Be On Its Way

A new smartphone that's equipped with a 9,000 mAh battery might be on the way. According to recent leaks, there is at least one device currently being tested that could offer a battery larger than anything else on the market right now.

Currently, the largest battery in a smartphone on the market is the 7,500 mAh cell found in the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max. However, according to tech tipster Digital Chat Station, an unnamed flagship device running a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 could be the next contender in the race.

Unfortunately, actual information on the phone itself is basically nonexistent, with Digital Chat Station only writing (translated from Chinese) "I recently got my hands on a Snapdragon 8 flagship performance phone with a new silicon battery of 9,000 mAh+."

That message doesn't give us much to go off, but considering we've only seen phones from the overseas market reaching anywhere close to that battery size, and as Samsung doesn't seem primed to bring silicon batteries to its S26 lineup, it's likely going to be one of the many Chinese-brand phones in the Android market.