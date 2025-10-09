iPhone Air Vs Galaxy S25 Edge: The Only Battery Life Test We Need

Durability and battery life were the main concerns when Apple unveiled the iPhone Air, but we quickly got our first answers. The glass may break after accidental drops, but the iPhone Air will not bend despite its 5.65 mm profile. While the iPhone Air is no match for the iPhone 17 models, battery life is decent, and some owners might have no problem making it through a day of use. But the battery life comparisons we saw so far don't do the iPhone Air justice. This is a different category of smartphone, an ultra-thin design that can't compete against the much thicker iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max in battery endurance tests.

The iPhone Air should go head-to-head against similarly thin phones, and YouTube channel PhoneBuff gave us precisely that sort of comparison. PhoneBuff put the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge through the same battery life test to determine which of the two ultra-thin handsets offers the best battery life. The comparison comes from the same channel that showed the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers better battery life than the similarly sized Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is slightly thicker than the iPhone Air, featuring a 5.8 mm profile. The Samsung phone has a 6.7-inch screen, which is slightly larger than the Air's 6.5-inch display. That means the Edge has a slightly larger footprint that allowed Samsung to include a secondary camera and stereo speakers inside the handset. The Galaxy S25 Edge also features a higher capacity battery (3,900 mAh) compared to the iPhone Air (3,149 mAh).