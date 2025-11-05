T-Mobile Just Made One Of Its Best Features Available To Everyone, Even On AT&T And Verizon
Back in 2024, T-Mobile and Starlink received official approval to expand their satellite phone coverage. This led to the arrival of T-Satellite, which now allows even more apps to work off the grid. And while you'll need to have service with T-Mobile specifically to take advantage of all of the benefits of its partnership with Starlink, the company has announced plans to expand the availability of its "Text to 911" service to everyone, even customers on AT&T and Verizon networks.
"Because emergencies don't care who your wireless provider is, T-Mobile is making sure 911 access is available to as many people as possible," the announcement reads. The service is now available to everyone regardless of their wireless carrier, and all you have to do is sign up for it through T-Mobile's product page. You'll also be able to take advantage of other T-Satellite features, though those will cost you $10 a month.
Additionally, T-Mobile states that users will need to have a compatible phone, which should include most anything that debuted in the past few years with satellite capabilities. You'll need to check your device's specifications to verify that it has satellite capabilities.
Extra peace of mind, no matter your carrier
According to statements from Mike Katz, President, Marketing, Strategy & Products, T-Mobile, the company wanted to help provide "peace of mind" to more users throughout the roughly 500,000 square miles of U.S. land that isn't reached by traditional cellular towers. "It's an absolutely terrifying feeling that we don't want anyone to have ever again," Katz' statement reads in the announcement. "T-Mobile Text to 911 with T-Satellite gives peace of mind. It's there when you need it the most. And it's too important to keep gated."
The wider release of the feature is a nice perk for non-T-Mobile customers, especially as it doesn't contain any related fees unless you choose to take advantage of other T-Satellite functionality. Further, because T-Mobile has the feature connected to more than 650 Starlink satellites, it should provide solid coverage for every user that needs to utilize the feature. Of course, as with any technical feature, your mileage may vary, but you can sign up today to give it a try for yourself.
Newer phones that include satellite functionality include the iPhone 17 and Pixel 10, though some older devices have the required software and hardware to tap into satellite signals as well.