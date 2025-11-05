T-Mobile Just Made One Of Its Best Features Available To Everyone, Even On AT&T And Verizon

Back in 2024, T-Mobile and Starlink received official approval to expand their satellite phone coverage. This led to the arrival of T-Satellite, which now allows even more apps to work off the grid. And while you'll need to have service with T-Mobile specifically to take advantage of all of the benefits of its partnership with Starlink, the company has announced plans to expand the availability of its "Text to 911" service to everyone, even customers on AT&T and Verizon networks.

"Because emergencies don't care who your wireless provider is, T-Mobile is making sure 911 access is available to as many people as possible," the announcement reads. The service is now available to everyone regardless of their wireless carrier, and all you have to do is sign up for it through T-Mobile's product page. You'll also be able to take advantage of other T-Satellite features, though those will cost you $10 a month.

Additionally, T-Mobile states that users will need to have a compatible phone, which should include most anything that debuted in the past few years with satellite capabilities. You'll need to check your device's specifications to verify that it has satellite capabilities.