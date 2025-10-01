T-Mobile Upgrades T-Satellite To Work With More Apps When Off The Grid

T-Mobile is taking its T-Satellite service a step further by expanding how you can use the service's offerings beyond just phone calls and text messaging. According to a post shared by T-Mobile, the company is expanding the offering to work with "popular apps" on "dozens more smartphones." The move is the latest in T-Mobile's joint work with Starlink to offer internet access anywhere users go — including areas that are typically considered "off the grid."

"When we say "powering apps" we're talking about unleashing the most loved and cherished features of the app experience," T-Mobile wrote in its announcement. "In the case of WhatsApp, T-Satellite users can now use voice and video chat with other WhatsApp users over satellite. Even group chats!"

The Un-carrier isn't the only one to offer satellite services, as Apple has included its own satellite functionality in iPhones since the iPhone 14, and also recently extended its free satellite services for some customers.