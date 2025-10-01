T-Mobile Upgrades T-Satellite To Work With More Apps When Off The Grid
T-Mobile is taking its T-Satellite service a step further by expanding how you can use the service's offerings beyond just phone calls and text messaging. According to a post shared by T-Mobile, the company is expanding the offering to work with "popular apps" on "dozens more smartphones." The move is the latest in T-Mobile's joint work with Starlink to offer internet access anywhere users go — including areas that are typically considered "off the grid."
"When we say "powering apps" we're talking about unleashing the most loved and cherished features of the app experience," T-Mobile wrote in its announcement. "In the case of WhatsApp, T-Satellite users can now use voice and video chat with other WhatsApp users over satellite. Even group chats!"
The Un-carrier isn't the only one to offer satellite services, as Apple has included its own satellite functionality in iPhones since the iPhone 14, and also recently extended its free satellite services for some customers.
T-Satellite now supports these apps
This latest announcement comes almost a year after the FCC approved T-Mobile and Starlink's plans to expand internet availability to even more people. With T-Satellite now officially out of beta, just about anyone can sign up for the T-Mobile-based satellite service. And now that T-Mobile is expanding the number of apps that will work with the system, you'll have more ways to stay connected with friends and loved ones, even when you're out in the wild.
The carrier officially announced satellite data back in June and has been working to bring access to even more apps, including AccuWeather, AllTrails, WhatsApp, X, T-Life, and CalTopo. T-Mobile also notes that it has expanded access to new business apps for business customers as well, with support for Dialpad, MultiLine, Florian, and T-Mobile Direct Connect when using the T-Satellite service.
T-Mobile also says that customers won't need to do anything special to use these apps with T-Satellite. Just like texting and calling, the apps will automatically connect to satellite service when users are outside of their standard T-Mobile service area. You can learn more about which devices and apps support T-Satellite through T-Mobile's support pages.