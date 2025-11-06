The Worst Password Of 2025 Is '123456' - Make Sure You Don't Use These

CompariTech on Thursday released a report detailing the most-used passwords of 2025, which reveals that "123456" is the worst password of the year. More than 7.61 million accounts out of 2 billion passwords leaked on data breach forums this year have set "123456" as their password. This isn't the first time a report singled out "123456" as the worst password you could use to protect an online account. We saw it happen in previous years, with "123456" outranking "admin," and "password," which are also present in the top 10 that CompariTech released, as seen in the following image.

The company published a list of the top 100 most-used passwords of 2025, which some people might want to check out to ensure their passwords aren't on the list. These are all bad passwords. They're popular because hackers managed to breach accounts protected by these passwords. The leaked information made it to the Dark Web and other places where stolen credentials are traded. That's how CompariTech was able to access the data and analyze the types of bad passwords people have been using this year.

CompariTech

Other passwords that are easy to guess and made the top 100 are "minecraft" (100th) and "India@123" (53rd). The latter is more complex than passwords made out of numbers or simple words, but it's still easy to crack.