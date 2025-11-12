ChatGPT Wrote Game Of Thrones Fanfic, And Now George RR Martin Is Suing

In their complaint, Martin and his contemporaries allege that OpenAI violated copyright by using their work to train its large language models, generating outputs that infringed upon the plaintiffs' copyrights, and torrenting books from illegal shadow libraries. Critically, the authors only need to prove one of these claims to receive full damages.

OpenAI has argued that ChatGPT's outputs were transformative enough not to violate copyright protections. However, in his October 27, 2025, ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Sidney Stein denied this claim, noting that outputs were "substantially similar to plaintiffs' works." To illustrate this logic, Stein highlights two examples related to Martin's famed series, stating that a reasonable jury could find that its summaries and sequel ideas violated copyright laws "by parroting the plot, characters, and themes of the original." Stein also dismissed OpenAI's claim that the plaintiffs could not add piracy complaints to the docket, permitting the charge against OpenAI's possession of pirated works, regardless of their usage. Importantly, the decision did not address the question of fair use.

The consequences of these court cases extend far beyond their potential financial restitutions, as they look to establish a legal precedent defining the nature of AI outputs and the libraries that enable them. In doing so, they also strike at an "ask for forgiveness, not permission" mindset common in an industry that prioritizes growth above all else, as even companies that once claimed to not use unlicensed material to train their AI models are now coming under legal fire for the practice. What effect such lawsuits have on the quality, scale, and applications of AI models, let alone those whose work was used to train them, remains to be seen. But one thing is for certain: ChatGPT should think twice before writing its next Game of Thrones spin-off.