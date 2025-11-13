Scientists Have Created A Robot Eye With Better Sight Than Humans

The field of soft robotics creates robots made of materials such as elastic, silicone rubber, or gels for the purpose of working in conjunction with people. Extremely maneuverable and often lacking the electronic components that are standard in your metal-constructed traditional robots. Now, a new invention is aiming to enhance the capabilities of the soft robotics field even further with a powerful robotic "eye."

Researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology created a squishy lens made from hydrogel that doesn't require an external power source to operate. This robotic lens has extremely good vision, able to even see minute details like hair on the leg of an ant. The type of lens this eye uses is brand new, and the researchers refer to it as photoresponsive hydrogel soft lens (PHySL).

Their findings were published in the Science Robotics journal in October 2025 under the title "Bioinspired photoresponsive soft robotic lens." The researchers believe the PHySL is a promising invention for the future. It has utilization possibilities for soft robots that see, adaptive medical tools, and smart wearable devices. Since a study has determined that human eyes aren't as good as we hope because our brain does a lot of the heavy lifting, the applications for this lens could fill in the gaps where human eyesight is unreliable.