Spotify Just Added A Wrapped-Like Feature You Can Check Every Week

If you're one of the many people that enjoy looking back at your Spotify Wrapped each year, then you might be excited to learn that Spotify has launched a new feature that lets you get a roundup of your activity on the streaming service every week. It's really easy to use and is available to both Free and Premium users in "more than 60 markets worldwide," the company notes.

Listening stats, as the feature is being dubbed within the app, lets you easily see your top artists and your top songs from the past week. It also gives you different playlists which have been "inspired by what you love." Additionally, Spotify says that it will even suggest tracks that you might like based on your listening history.

What's even more interesting about the new feature, especially for those who always love sharing their Wrapped stats at the end of the year, is that you'll also be able to easily share any of your listening stats directly with friends on Spotify or through WhatsApp, Instagram, and an assortment of other third-party apps — just like you would with Wrapped.