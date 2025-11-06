Spotify Just Added A Wrapped-Like Feature You Can Check Every Week
If you're one of the many people that enjoy looking back at your Spotify Wrapped each year, then you might be excited to learn that Spotify has launched a new feature that lets you get a roundup of your activity on the streaming service every week. It's really easy to use and is available to both Free and Premium users in "more than 60 markets worldwide," the company notes.
Listening stats, as the feature is being dubbed within the app, lets you easily see your top artists and your top songs from the past week. It also gives you different playlists which have been "inspired by what you love." Additionally, Spotify says that it will even suggest tracks that you might like based on your listening history.
What's even more interesting about the new feature, especially for those who always love sharing their Wrapped stats at the end of the year, is that you'll also be able to easily share any of your listening stats directly with friends on Spotify or through WhatsApp, Instagram, and an assortment of other third-party apps — just like you would with Wrapped.
How to check your listening stats
As we noted above, the listening stats are rolling out to users in over 60 different markets. While Spotify hasn't shared a definitive list, you can check the app now to see if it's available on your account. To do so, simply click on your profile image in the Spotify app on Android or iOS, and find the Listening stats option in the list. Tap on it to bring up the stats for your past four weeks of listening, allowing you to see and share your weekly stats, as well as highlights of the stats, such as being one of the first to stream a certain song.
While this isn't going to drastically change how anyone listens to music on Spotify — not like the arrival of lossless on Spotify did, at least — it will be nice to have even more ways to look at what you've been listening to and even create playlists around those stats.
The beauty of streaming apps like Spotify is you have an entire world of music at your fingertips. And Wrapped has become a big feature, too, with other companies even mimicking it to offer a look back at your year in music. However, with a new monthly and weekly Wrapped-like feature, maybe we'll all be able to find even more music we love on the streaming giant.