Waymo Is Expanding Its Robotaxi Fleet To These Major US Cities

At one time, you probably only saw self-driving vehicles, whether in testing or use by customers, fairly close to Silicon Valley. Now, companies like Waymo operate fully autonomous vehicles in cities all over the country. Some of these cities include Atlanta, Austin, and New York City. If you're not familiar, Waymo is a ride-hailing company, similar to a taxi service, available primarily through the Waymo app. However, depending on the city, you can book a Waymo cab through Uber. You summon a ride, and it will take you to your destination, no drivers necessary. According to the company, Waymo cars have traveled autonomously on public roads for over 100 million miles and successfully completed more than 10 million paid rides. So, it's not surprising the company is expanding into at least three more U.S. cities.

In November, the Waymo blog announced that passengers can soon hail Waymo self-driving taxis in Las Vegas, San Diego, and Detroit. However, residents won't be able to access the service at first. The blog states the autonomous cars first need to get acquainted with "[Detroit's] historic streets" before they can accommodate passengers. Meanwhile, service in Las Vegas is expected to roll out in December, whereas San Diego won't receive the green light until next year. Waymo also announced it's heading to London in 2026, the company's first operating city in Europe. Waymo already expanded internationally into Tokyo, but Japan's residents can't hail a ride just yet. The company has made quite some progress since 2020, when it opened fully autonomous rides to the public in Phoenix. If you're in or near the aforementioned cities, you may soon have a chance to take one of the innovative autonomous rides to and from various destinations.