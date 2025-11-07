We May Have Just Gotten Our First Look At Perplexity's Comet Browser On Android

Perplexity first launched its Comet browser earlier this year, with early access via a waitlist. While the AI browser is now available to download for free, users have still been waiting for a mobile version to come out. Now, we might have gotten our first look at what a mobile version of Comet looks like, at least on Android. It's important to preface this all by saying that Perplexity itself has not revealed any information about when to expect the mobile version of its browser on iOS and Android. However, you can currently pre-register for the Comet browser on the Google Play Store.

That, of course, doesn't mean that the browser is actually coming soon, and there's no telling how long Perplexity might leave it in a "beta" state before doing a wider release. The delay may not be a bad thing after all, since there are reasons you might want to stay away from using Comet – or any AI browser, for that matter. But, if you're not concerned about those possible issues or the fact that Perplexity's CEO wants Comet to learn everything about you, you may want to sign up for the beta release.