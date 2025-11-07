We May Have Just Gotten Our First Look At Perplexity's Comet Browser On Android
Perplexity first launched its Comet browser earlier this year, with early access via a waitlist. While the AI browser is now available to download for free, users have still been waiting for a mobile version to come out. Now, we might have gotten our first look at what a mobile version of Comet looks like, at least on Android. It's important to preface this all by saying that Perplexity itself has not revealed any information about when to expect the mobile version of its browser on iOS and Android. However, you can currently pre-register for the Comet browser on the Google Play Store.
That, of course, doesn't mean that the browser is actually coming soon, and there's no telling how long Perplexity might leave it in a "beta" state before doing a wider release. The delay may not be a bad thing after all, since there are reasons you might want to stay away from using Comet – or any AI browser, for that matter. But, if you're not concerned about those possible issues or the fact that Perplexity's CEO wants Comet to learn everything about you, you may want to sign up for the beta release.
Perplexity starts testing Comet on Android
According to a video shared by X user @TheAdwaithVarma (via Android Authority), it looks like Comet's smartphone app will feature a simplistic interface. The splash screen reads "Welcome to Comet" along with several possible prompts to get you started. There's a chatbox at the bottom of the screen to quickly query LLMs. It also looks like there is an "Add Widgets" button, so you should be able to add different widgets to ease your workflow — though we don't have a full look at what exactly is available.
Additionally, another post by the same user shows a welcome screen that says Slide to get started, as well as some various clock widgets and frequently-visited sites — a pretty standard layout for a browser. Perplexity originally launched Comet to its Max subscribers, so it very well could follow a similar pattern with Comet on mobile devices.