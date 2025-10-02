Perplexity's Comet AI Browser Is Available To Everyone, But Should You Download It?

When Perplexity first launched its Comet AI browser in July, we warned that users might want to steer clear. But a lot can change in a few months, and since July, Perplexity has been improving its browser, even offering an option for people to skip the waitlist and get access to its Pro subscription free of charge just by being a PayPal or Venmo user.

Now, Perplexity has finally released Comet to the world, for free, and the company wants everyone to download it. "The internet is better with Comet," the AI company claimed in an announcement post, noting that anyone who wants to try a browser with a personal AI assistant built in to answer questions and perform tasks can download Comet from its website.

What's more intriguing is the fact that Perplexity says it won't charge users for the browser or any of its first-party features. That said, there will be paid features available as part of Comet Plus, which will include access to some of "the world's most reputable sources of news and information." It sounds like it's meant to be something similar to Apple News+, which congregates different news sources into a singular subscription. Even though Perplexity is making Comet free, does that mean it's actually worth downloading? Well, that depends.