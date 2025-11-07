4 Of The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon
Gone are the days of having to stand in line at a retail store until midnight to get the best deals of the year with Black Friday. Giant retailers such as Amazon are offering substantial discounts on many of their items during special early Black Friday sales, with tech products, in particular, getting head-turning discounts. This list brings you the four best pieces of tech you can get online this weekend at a discount.
When choosing items for this list, we took not only the discount but also the features the device offers into account. The list contains items we believe are feature-rich enough to satisfy a broad range of customers. We also scoured hundreds of reviews for each product to ensure customers are satisfied with the product before adding it to the list. Each product mentioned below is currently listed at a sizeable discount, has at least a 4-star rating and over 800 reviews on Amazon. Alongside our product descriptions is a quick overview of what customers are saying about the product, including what they like and dislike.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2
The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is the mouse of choice for many professional first-person-shooter players. At 60g, this mouse is made to slide around your mousepad with minimal effort, making it a solid choice for games that require swift movements, such as flicks in shooting games. It features a tracking speed of 888 IPS to keep your movements accurate at a polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz. This means there won't be a noticeable delay in wireless connection when communicating via the included 2.4 GHz adapter. The Superlight 2 supports USB-C charging, and you can expect around 95 hours of use on a single charge, according to Logitech.
The mouse features a symmetrical design, making it suitable for both right-handed and left-handed users. On the side of the mouse are two programmable buttons for convenience. You can save $20 by buying it on Amazon at $159.99 for a limited time, or save $60 on the Walmart online store for a limited time. The product has a 4.6-star rating out of 5 on the Walmart online store, with most customers loving it. Customers were most impressed by the mouse's weight and battery life. Other reviews mentioned tactile-feeling clicks and good build quality.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
These over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones from Bose are currently listed at a sizable 43% discount, dropping from $349 to $199.99. You can choose between a variety of colors like Twilight Blue, Black, Blue Dusk, Cypress Green, Moonlight Grey, and more to match your phone or your personal style. The headphones have a plastic build with leather ear cushions. At a frequency range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz and an impedance of 32 Ohms, this pair of headphones can provide an elevated listening experience compared to cheap wired earbuds. On a full charge, you get up to 24 hours of playtime. You also have the option to listen via a wired connection if your device runs out of battery or you want to conserve power.
What makes this product stand out is its noise-cancelling technology, which captures sounds from outside with its external microphone and sends back counterwaves to cancel out the sounds. Through the free Bose app, the noise-cancelling level can be adjusted for different use cases with the provided pre-made modes.
A fair number of customers had something to say about this product, with it receiving over 14,000 reviews on Amazon. Customers were mostly satisfied with the product, which received an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Users raved about the build quality, noise-cancelling functionality, and battery life of these headphones. Some did, however, complain that the product was too pricey, but many of them indicated that they bought it at full price.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2s are on sale right now for 26% off on Amazon. You can pick up the Bluetooth earbuds in Hazel, Porcelain, Wintergreen, or Peony for $169.99. A key selling point for this device is its noise-cancelling technology. Google's noise-canceling tech sports many features such as Transparency mode, which can be activated if you need to quickly hear what's going on around you.
Powering the earbuds are 11 mm drivers that can produce decent bass. Moreover, the earbuds can provide 30 hours of continuous playback on a single charge with noise-cancelling activated. You charge the device with the included carrying case, which can top up your earbuds on the go. The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2s are IPX4 water-resistant, making them a solid choice for activities that produce a light sweat. Despite its Google branding, the earbuds are compatible with iPhones as well as Android devices. However, there is no dedicated iOS app for sound adjustments.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2s have garnered over 1,500 reviews on Amazon, boasting an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars. The reviews are generally positive about the earbuds' sound and build quality. Many also found them comfortable, and the twist-to-lock function kept the earbuds in place during use.
Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro
The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro is a popular wired mechanical gaming keyboard that is currently receiving a sizable discount on Amazon as we approach Black Friday. You can pick up this keyboard with Green, Orange, or Yellow switches. The green and clicky variant can be picked up for $196.99, while the quieter orange and yellow switch variants are on sale for $199.99. Notably, the keyboard uses Doubleshot ABS keycaps to reduce wear, and both the keycaps and switches are rated for 100 million keystrokes.
This is a full-sized keyboard, so you get a numpad in addition to eight dedicated macro keys located on the left side of the keyboard, as well as a command dial, providing better in-game control. There are also four multimedia keys for music/video control. It wouldn't be a gaming keyboard without some RGB lighting. Each key is lit individually, in addition to there being underglow on the wrist rest and sides of the board. The lights can be synced with compatible Razer RGB devices, making the keyboard a solid choice for those who already have Razer products.
This keyboard has over 800 ratings on Amazon with an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Customers most loved the inclusion of extra macro buttons and media keys. However, there were 24 negative reviews from customers complaining about double typing, as well as 75 negative reviews regarding keyboard functionality. This isn't a large number of customers, considering the total number of reviews, but it's still something to take note of.