4 Of The Best Early Black Friday Deals On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gone are the days of having to stand in line at a retail store until midnight to get the best deals of the year with Black Friday. Giant retailers such as Amazon are offering substantial discounts on many of their items during special early Black Friday sales, with tech products, in particular, getting head-turning discounts. This list brings you the four best pieces of tech you can get online this weekend at a discount.

When choosing items for this list, we took not only the discount but also the features the device offers into account. The list contains items we believe are feature-rich enough to satisfy a broad range of customers. We also scoured hundreds of reviews for each product to ensure customers are satisfied with the product before adding it to the list. Each product mentioned below is currently listed at a sizeable discount, has at least a 4-star rating and over 800 reviews on Amazon. Alongside our product descriptions is a quick overview of what customers are saying about the product, including what they like and dislike.