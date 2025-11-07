Hurry To Amazon To Snag This Android Tablet For Half The Price
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon's Fire Tablet lineup is widely liked for its affordable pricing and is generally recommended for anyone looking to buy a tablet for browsing the web, scrolling social media, reading, and watching videos. The Fire HD 10 is the most balanced tablet option in this lineup, as it's neither too big nor too small, and is priced reasonably. So, if you are thinking about getting it, it's an excellent time as the tablet is selling for just $70 for its base model, which is half of the list price, and the lowest price the tablet has ever gotten on Amazon. You are unlikely to see a better price than this on the Fire HD 10, at least in the near future.
The tablet is available in three color options: black, lilac, and ocean, and you can also upgrade to double the storage with the 64GB model. Additionally, Amazon gives you the choice to pay extra to remove ads on the lock screen. Keep in mind, although the Fire HD 10 is an Android tablet, it doesn't officially come with Google apps or the Google Play Store. Instead, it relies on Amazon's first-party apps and the company's own app store for all your application needs.
A solid Android tablet at an attractive price
While the Fire HD 10 isn't as feature-rich as other premium Android tablets, it has all the basics you would expect from a cheap Android tablet for multimedia usage. For example, it has a 10.1-inch full-HD touchscreen display with strengthened glass on top for superior scratch resistance. As per several verified buyers on Amazon, the display produces crisp and vibrant visuals and is great for the tablet's price tag. One display feature of the tablet that many people miss is its support for USB 2.0 styluses, which allows you to draw, doodle, or sketch with compatible stylus pens. The tablet is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor paired with 3 GB of RAM.
While it's not the fastest processor, it is enough for the essentials, including streaming video, running the Kindle app, and casual gaming, for which most people will be buying the Fire HD 10. Other features include a USB-C port for charging and connecting flash drives or external hard drives, up to 64 GB of onboard storage, and 5MP front and rear cameras for imaging needs. Amazon has also included dual-band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity. Moreover, you get a 3.5mm audio jack and a microSD card slot — two hardware features that have disappeared from many Android tablets and phones.