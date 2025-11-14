Google Has A Special Deal For Pixel Customers Looking To Upgrade
Google's Pixel series phones are some of the best on the market, thanks to the clean software and capable hardware to match. The company releases just a few devices in a year, so if you need to upgrade, you can either buy the budget-focused Pixel A-series released mid-year, or the mid to high-end Pixel and Pixel Pro devices that debut later. However, despite having a budget-focused device every year, it typically isn't as powerful as Google's bigger smartphone siblings.
It makes sense if you're eyeing one of the company's higher-end devices for an upgrade. However, those don't come cheap, so buying refurbished is a great way to get one at a discount if you don't have enough money for a brand-new device. Google's Certified Refurbished program is great if you're looking to upgrade from an older Pixel phone on a tight budget.
Recently, Google added the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which were launched in 2023, to its refurbished program. Therefore, if you currently own a Pixel 6 or 7 series phone, you may want to check out the newly added Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in Google's refurbished store at a discount.
Google's Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available refurbished for 30% off
Towards the end of October 2024, Google unveiled its Certified Refurbished Phone program in the U.S., allowing users to purchase previous-generation devices at a discounted price of up to 40% off the original retail price. When the program launched, the company began selling refurbished Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. And after a year, the company has just added the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro to its refurbished store.
With this move, you can buy a refurbished Pixel 8 and 8 Pro from Google, which comes with additional benefits than buying from a private seller. Notably, Google offers a one-year warranty, which should be an assurance if anything goes wrong with the phone beyond your control. Google is selling the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro at $489 and $699, respectively. At these prices, you're getting the two at a 30% discount off the original retail price of $699 and $999, respectively.
Should you buy a refurbished Pixel 8 or 8 Pro?
Sure enough, Google's 30% discount on these two refurbished phones from 2023 seems like a good deal at first glance. You're getting a one-year warranty for peace of mind, and with Google's excellent software update policy of up to seven years, the duo is set to receive updates for another five years. Plus, another perk of buying a Pixel is that you can access Android updates before their official release for other devices. However, Google's refurbished pricing for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro doesn't offer good value for the money.
This is especially true when you compare it to the retail prices of newer and better devices from the company. Take the latest Google Pixel 10 series, for example. The Pixel 10 retails for $799, but as of this writing, Google is offering a $200 discount, bringing it down to $599. That's just $110 more than what a refurbished Pixel 8 from 2023 costs for a brand-new phone. For the Pixel 10 Pro, Google is currently offering a $250 discount (or 25%) off its $999 retail price. That knocks the price down to $749, which is only $50 more than that of a refurbished Pixel 8 Pro from Google.
When you consider the current discounted prices of the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro, buying Google's refurbished Pixel 8 or 8 Pro at a 30% discount isn't worth it when sales are live. You should go for the discounted Pixel 10 or 10 Pro instead. That may require you to add a little bit of cash to your budget, but you can use Google's trade-in program to get these prices even lower for a brand-new Pixel instead.