Google Has A Special Deal For Pixel Customers Looking To Upgrade

Google's Pixel series phones are some of the best on the market, thanks to the clean software and capable hardware to match. The company releases just a few devices in a year, so if you need to upgrade, you can either buy the budget-focused Pixel A-series released mid-year, or the mid to high-end Pixel and Pixel Pro devices that debut later. However, despite having a budget-focused device every year, it typically isn't as powerful as Google's bigger smartphone siblings.

It makes sense if you're eyeing one of the company's higher-end devices for an upgrade. However, those don't come cheap, so buying refurbished is a great way to get one at a discount if you don't have enough money for a brand-new device. Google's Certified Refurbished program is great if you're looking to upgrade from an older Pixel phone on a tight budget.

Recently, Google added the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, which were launched in 2023, to its refurbished program. Therefore, if you currently own a Pixel 6 or 7 series phone, you may want to check out the newly added Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in Google's refurbished store at a discount.