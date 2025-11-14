4 Cheap Android Smartwatches That Users Swear By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A good smartwatch doesn't have to be expensive. While devices like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic are going to perform well and make a statement on your wrist, its high price tag may have you looking elsewhere. With the cost of everything these days, there's certainly nothing wrong with picking up an Android phone that's cheaper than the Google Pixel 10 and pairing it with a device that has a price to match. The smartwatches below offer plenty of functionality with Android smartphones.
Every device on this list provides many of the essential functions you would expect from a smartwatch — such as viewing phone notifications, tracking health and fitness metrics, and providing decent battery life — without making you second-guess your decision just because of the price. Naturally, all of them are going to pair with your Android device, and any smartwatch that requires a specific version of Android OS has been noted.
Connecting a smartwatch to an Android phone should only take a couple of steps. Just remember to have Bluetooth enabled on your smartphone, as it's necessary for a proper connection. For most Android phones, you should be able to open the quick settings menu by dragging down from the top of the screen and quickly enabling Bluetooth from there. You can also find Bluetooth under the Settings app by selecting Connected devices, tapping Connection preferences, and locating Bluetooth at the top.
Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5
The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 5 has a wallet-friendly price of $33.99, making it a great purchase for those who want features without draining their bank account. Featuring over 140 different workouts to record, this smartwatch also includes a pedometer, accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, and a waterproof design to keep you going even when you're in the elements. You'll also get phone and message notifications from your smartphone, and you'll see it all thanks to the watch's 2-inch LCD display. The promised 18 days of battery life ensures you're never low on juice.
With a 4.5-star rating and over 4,900 reviews, customers adore the Redmi Watch 5 for its long battery life, fast charging, and great value. Even though the device doesn't break any new ground in the world of tech, it more than makes up for it with an absolutely solid price point. Considering this smartwatch is cheaper than some accessories for top-of-the-line wearables, it's worth getting for yourself or even buying one as a gift for someone else.
Sunkta Military Smartwatch
You can never have too many options when it comes to the overall look of your smartwatch. Whether you're the type who likes to color-coordinate or simply someone who knows what they like, the $55.99 Sunkta Military Smart Watch, with its multiple band and watch face options, is a good choice for your next wearable.
For the price, the Sunkta Military Watch offers a lot of value. Bluetooth 5.0 provides a fast connection to your phone calls, texts, music, and even the camera on your smartphone, and the 400mAh battery is going to keep you charged for days. The Sunkta Smart Watch also features a hundred different sport tracking modes, with options to download more, and the device can monitor specific athletic data, including distance traveled, speed of movement, workout heart rate, and calories burned. The calories metric is especially good for those who aren't sure how long it takes to burn off the calories in certain foods.
The Sunkta Military Smart Watch has the Amazon's Choice seal of approval, and with a 4.1-star rating and over 2,000 reviews, customers give it high marks for being easy to set up and for how well it handles data tracking. Many also note that the company excels at replying to customers who have issues, making this a solid buy for anyone interested in a smart wearable but who doesn't want to shell out the money for big-name developers.
Tensky HD Dynamic Dial Smartwatch
Regardless of how much you pay for a smartwatch, there are still a number of things you expect it to do. Besides actually tracking what time it is, being able to view messages and notifications, and checking the weather are also important. However, being able to track particular health metrics can also be crucial, which is why the Tensky HD Dynamic Dial Smartwatch for $59.99 can be a great option for those new to the world of smartwatches.
Working with Android 6.0 and above, this smartwatch offers Bluetooth 5.3 for connections, and also provides round-the-clock heart rate and sleep monitoring, which is recorded through the Veryfit app. Even if you're the type who thrives on four hours of sleep thanks to your genetic mutation and don't see the need to track it, then the over 110 sports modes and drinking reminders may be just what you need for staying hydrated and active. Along with a variety of features, the Tensky HD Dynamic Dial also promises battery life that's good for 12 days, and the 350mAh battery can receive a full charge in an hour and a half.
Another smartwatch that has the Amazon's Choice seal of approval, this device also rocks a 4.4-star rating and has over 1,300 reviews. Customers appreciate the company's customer service, with one individual giving high praise for them replacing the watch after the return period. Folks also give it kudos for being a great smartwatch for beginners and appreciate the overall value you get for your money.
Amazfit Balance Smartwatch
At this point, it's likely you've noticed that most of the smartwatches on this list offer a fair amount of fitness and health tracking, both of which are popular features to include in such devices. For anyone looking for a smartwatch, it can be important to look for these features, which is why the $139.99 Amazfit Balance Smartwatch can be a great choice.
Working with Android 7.0 and up, the Amazfit Balance includes the typical fitness, health, and sleep tracking you would expect from a wearable, but also features body composition monitoring, which tracks body fat and muscle while analyzing your fitness and health progress. This device is compatible with Strava and Google Fit, and its dual-band GPS ensures precision when you're going on those extended runs. It also includes the Zepp Flow Natural-Language User Interface (LUI), which is backed by OpenAI's GPT-4o, allowing for excellent voice control for speech-to-text, setting alarms and reminders, and more. Even if GPT-4o may have one weakness, it's still a powerful AI model.
Available in Midnight Black or Sunset Grey, the Amazfit Balance has a solid 4.4-star rating, over 1,400 reviews, and also has the Amazon's Choice approval. Customers appreciate it for its accuracy in tracking fitness, while also giving the smartwatch high marks for its 7-day battery life with average device use. Although this watch is pricier than the other options on this list, the inclusion of OpenAI — as well as the additional health features — makes this an appealing purchase for those looking for a little more out of their smartwatch.
How we selected these products
Even if a product is meant to be easy on the wallet, you deserve quality for your money. The products in the list above have been researched extensively to ensure they not only include features and specs that provide a high standard, but that customers from around the world agree as well. That's why every device has a four-star rating or better on Amazon, with over a thousand user reviews, to ensure that everything is not only highly rated but also affordable.