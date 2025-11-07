No, YouTube Wasn't Down - Google Is Just Cracking Down On Ad Blockers Again

If you tried to use YouTube early Friday morning, you might have been among the many that found themselves struggling to get videos to load. Reports of YouTube being down flooded Downdetector around that time, with a peak of over 1,300 reports popping up before 9:00 a.m. ET.

While some were quick to jump to the conclusion that YouTube itself was down, it appears that users on Reddit might have found another culprit (via Windows Central). Instead of being an issue with the YouTube website or Google's servers, it looks like the problem might have been tied to ad blockers in the Opera GX browser, as multiple people mentioned the issue persisting in Opera GX but not other browsers.

There, of course, have been some conflicting reports of exactly which browsers were having issues with YouTube, as some noted that any Chromium browsers that were signed in to YouTube and had an ad blocker were experiencing similar difficulties. Unfortunately, without any official comments from Google or YouTube, all we have to go on is speculation.